Who is Terry Cant in EastEnders? Everything you need to know about Brian Conley's new character

Terry Cant is played by Brian Conley in EastEnders. Picture: BBC

Who is Brian Conley playing in EastEnders? And what else has he been in?

EastEnders’ Sonia Fowler was recently reunited with her estranged father Terry Cant after he walked out on her.

But her first meeting with Terry - who is played by actor and comedian Brian Conley - didn’t exactly go to plan when he arrived with a fake name.

Despite trying her best to avoid him at first, Sonia eventually agrees to give her father a second chance.

So, who is Terry Cant and who plays the new character? Here’s what we know…

Brian Conley has joined the cast of EastEnders as Terry Cant. Picture: BBC

Who is Terry Cant in EastEnders?

Terry Cant is Sonia’s (Natalie Cassidy) long lost father.

Sonia tried to search for her dad online last year, but after giving up any hope of tracking him down, Terry's arrival is a huge shock.

Read More: Inside EastEnders' Samantha Womack and Coronation Street star Oliver Farnworth's secret romance

While she is furious at her dad for disappearing, Terry’s charm manages to win her over.

After bagging his new role, 59-year-old actor Brian said: “As you can imagine being a Londoner and now being part of EastEnders is such an incredible moment for me.

Sonia is reunited with her dad Terry Cant in EastEnders. Picture: BBC

“I know for sure my dad’s looking down from above and saying ‘Good on yer son!’ It was always his favourite programme.

“So in so many ways it really is an honour to be part of such an iconic show and to be working with an incredibly talented team on camera and off.”

What else has Brian Conley been in?

Before joining EastEnders, Brian fronted his own show The Brian Conley Show and also starred in the popular comedy drama The Grimleys.

As a star of the stage as well, he performed in West End musicals such as Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Hairspray, Oliver! and 9 To 5 The Musical.

Brian Conley has been married to his wife for 25 years and they share two daughters. Picture: PA Images

Brian also had a stint on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! back in 2012 but was forced to quit after he stopped taking his antidepressants.

He said taking them made him feel ill while on an empty stomach.

After he left the show, the comedian later admitting to The Mirror: “I was lying in hospital being heavily sedated with a saline drip and suffering from malnutrition – all because of a lovely, fluffy show that Ant and Dec do.

“I can tell you it’s not fluffy out there — it’s really tough.”

Who is Brian Conley’s wife?

Brian has been married to his wife Anne-Marie Conley, 54, for 25 years.

The couple share two daughters – Lucy and Amy - but the family tend to stay out of the spotlight.

Now Read: Why is Ian Beale not in EastEnders and has Adam Woodyatt left for good?