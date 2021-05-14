Why is Ian Beale not in EastEnders and has Adam Woodyatt left for good?

Ian Beale was last seen in EastEnders back in January when he left in the middle of the night after discovering his wife Sharon Mitchell (Letitia Dean) had been poisoning him.

Actor Adam Woodyatt took an extended break from the show last year to go on tour with stage show Looking Good Dead.

But after the play was put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 52-year-old has been enjoying some much needed relaxation.

So, when will Ian Beale return to EastEnders? Here’s what we know…

Ian Beale won't be back on EastEnders until 2022. Picture: BBC

Has Ian Beale left EastEnders for good?

No, it is thought Adam Woodyatt will return to EastEnders at some point but it has not been confirmed when.

Speaking on The One Show, Adam revealed he might not be back on our screens until 2022.

He said: "Well I am off to do a theatre tour.

"I was supposed to start it in January, then it was April, then it was June, finally we are starting in July, in Leicester, before going all around the country, all the way up until the end of October."

He added: "I have done pantos over the years, but this is the first straight drama I When asked when he could be back on the Square, the actor replied: "I don’t know that’s the honest answer - the tour at the moment runs until the end October and my daughter’s then getting married in America so I’m off there to do that.

"There’s a possibility – and I really hope that does happen – the tour carries on will run until the early part of next year to pick up the dates we’ve had to postpone because of the lockdown.

"So, if the tour carries on, I’m not going to be back on EastEnders until sometime 2022 at the earliest! Sorry!"

And fans aren’t happy about the news, as one wrote on Twitter: “Simply can’t hack eastenders without ian beale for another 8 months.”

“Ian beale might not be back till next year?!,” asked another, while a third added: “You know what I miss Ian Beale, EE is just not the same without him.”

