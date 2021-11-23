What time does I'm A Celebrity start and is it on every night?

23 November 2021, 08:15

Is I'm A Celebrity 2021 on every night? Here's what we know about the latest series...

I’m A Celebrity is finally back on our screens with a brand new series.

Ant and Dec have swapped Australia for Wales for a second year due to coronavirus travel restrictions, with the stars facing the freezing conditions of Gwrych Castle.

And the likes of David Ginola, Kadeena Cox and Richard Madeley taking on some disgusting Bushtucker Trials.

But what time does I’m A Celeb start and is it on every single night? Here’s what we know about the 21st series…

I'm A Celebrity started on November 21
I'm A Celebrity started on November 21. Picture: ITV

What time does I'm A Celebrity start?

I'm A Celebrity starts over on ITV at 9pm and is usually on for one hour.

The show was launched on November 21 with a bumper episode of one hour and 40 minutes of castle excitement.

You can catch up with episodes on ITV Hub after they have aired.

Is I'm A Celebrity on every night?

Yes, I’m A Celeb is on every single night - Monday to Sunday - for three weeks.

I'm A Celebrity Saturday episodes are back to normal
I'm A Celebrity Saturday episodes are back to normal. Picture: ITV

The hour-long episodes will come to us live from Wales every night of the week, after viewers complained about Saturday’s ‘round up’ instalment last year.

Instead of the usual episodes of castle trials, Ant and Dec presented a weekly round-up in 2020.

But after fan complaints, bosses confirmed to Heart.co.uk that they have switched back to the original format.

I'm A Celebrity's Creative Director Tom Gould told The Mirror: "We listened to what the viewers were saying last year and brought it back."

He also opened up about how the trials have been developed since last year, adding: "It's really good to have another go here [in Wales] and take the things that we learnt last year and make it bigger and make it tougher.

"It's a different canvas that we have to work here and to explore that more. We were quite thankful to the castle last year - and we are again this year - but there will be more variety in the trials and more points of difference.”

