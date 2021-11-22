I'm A Celebrity viewers predict 'clash' between Danny Miller and Richard Madeley

22 November 2021, 14:13 | Updated: 22 November 2021, 14:21

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

I'm A Celebrity fans are convinced there will be conflict in the castle this year after spotting Danny's reaction to Richard losing the first trial.

I'm A Celebrity 2021 kicked off last night as a host of new stars including Arlene Phillips, Richard Madeley, Matty Lee and Frankie Bridge.

In the more recent years of the hit ITV show, there has been little to no conflict in camp – something Ant and Dec have admitted they miss – but that could all change now as viewers spot tension between Emmerdale actor Danny Miller and TV broadcaster Richard Madeley.

During the first episode of the show, the campmates were divided into two teams of red and yellow, with Danny and Richard both ending up in the latter.

Frankie Bridge – part of the red team – and Richard went head-to-head in the first trial of the series to gain access to the key of the castle, where the losing team would find themselves having to move into 'The Clink' instead.

Danny looked annoyed when Richard lost the challenge which saw them end up in The Clink
Danny looked annoyed when Richard lost the challenge which saw them end up in The Clink. Picture: ITV

Unfortunately for the yellow team, Frankie won the challenge, meaning they were going to have to move into the very basic camp and live on rice and beans.

It was here that viewers of the show thought they noticed some tension between Danny and Richard.

While, at certain points, Danny could be seen cheering for Richard during the task, there were a couple of times – when his teammate fell behind – that Danny could not hide his disappointment.

Watch the task here:

Fans were quick to hop on Twitter and share their predictions for an argument between the two celebrities.

One person commented: "Richard & Danny Scrap coming #ImACeleb", while another added: "I reckon Danny and Richard are going to scrap at some point #ImACeleb".

A third posted: "Danny and Richard are gonna clash I see it #ImACeleb."

Richard went up against Frankie in the first trial of the year
Richard went up against Frankie in the first trial of the year. Picture: ITV

Things did not get better for Danny during his time first day on the show as he was voted by the public to take part in the first bush-tucker trial.

In tonight's episode, we will see the Emmerdale actor go up against Snoochie from the red team in The Castle's Dreaded Diner.

I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! continues tonight on ITV at 9pm.

