I'm A Celebrity 2021: New pictures show terrifying trials being built for upcoming series

12 November 2021, 16:19

Preparations are underway for I'm A Celebrity 2021 – and we can't wait
Preparations are underway for I'm A Celebrity 2021 – and we can't wait.
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

I'm A Celebrity 2021 is set to begin in less than two weeks, and preparations for the terrifying trials are well underway at Gwrych Castle.

I'm A Celebrity 2021 will return later this month with a host of new celebrities including Richard Madeley, Arlene Phillips and Frankie Bridge.

Hosted by Ant and Dec, the hit ITV reality show will see the celebrities set up camp in Gwrych Castle, North Wales, as they undergo a number of tasks and trials to earn food.

Preparations for the trials are already underway at the ruined castle, with new pictures revealing some terrifying new tasks for the contestants.

In one picture, workers can be seen assembling a huge platform with two ledges pointing out over a rocky quarry.

The 2021 I'm A Celebrity contestants appear to be in for some seriously terrifying tasks
The 2021 I'm A Celebrity contestants appear to be in for some seriously terrifying tasks

While we don't know exactly what the celebrities will have to do on this platform, we're guessing it will involve walking out on the ledges, but with a terrifying drop down to the base of the quarry, we're not sure how many of the stars will be able to stomach it.

The platform hangs over a huge drop down to the base of the quarry
The platform hangs over a huge drop down to the base of the quarry.

It looks similar to 'Walk the Plank', a task which first appeared on the show back in 2016, and saw the stars walk out on a ledge hanging over a skyline in Australia.

Other pictures taken from the site show two gothic towers built with iron bars, which also looks set to be part of a gruelling task.

With only two weeks until the show kicks off, preparations for the show are underway
With only two weeks until the show kicks off, preparations for the show are underway

We'll be able to see the celebrity contestants take part in the trials from November 21, when the 21st series of the show will officially begin.

This year, the show is taking place in North Wales for the second year in a row.

Last year, ITV bosses were forced to bring the show to Wales after the pandemic bought halted the travel industry.

While lockdown is now over, and the vaccination programme has allowed us to return to a new kind of normal, international travel is still unprecedented, meaning the show had to stay in the UK for the second year running.

The line-up for the 21st series of the show has been revealed
The line-up for the 21st series of the show has been revealed.

This year, the celebrities expected to be entering the camp include Simon Gregson, Adam Woodyatt, Matty Lee and Danny Miller.

You can see the full line-up here.

