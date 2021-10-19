Ant and Dec react to I'm A Celebrity 2021 line-up

19 October 2021, 11:22 | Updated: 19 October 2021, 11:24

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ant and Dec have shared the moment the contestants of I'm A Celebrity 2021 were revealed to them.

Ant and Dec are back later this year with another series of I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here, with the show returning to Wales for a second year in a row.

With the 21st series of the hit reality show set to start filming very soon, it is no surprise to find out that hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly have already seen the line-up.

And while we'll have to wait until November to see who is heading into the castle, Ant and Dec have been nice enough to share their reactions to this year's contestant.

Posting the video on their joint Instagram account, Ant and Dec can be seen sat at a table while someone hands them blurred out pictures of each contestant.

Ant and Dec looked ecstatic at one of the celebrities heading into the I'm A Celebrity castle
Ant and Dec looked ecstatic at one of the celebrities heading into the I'm A Celebrity castle. Picture: Ant and Dec/Twitter

In reaction to the first contestant they are shown, the pair start clapping happily as Ant says: "We love him!"

Dec then goes on to say "very good" in reaction to a different contestant reveal.

The presenting duo continued to drop a lot of "ooohh" and "ahhh" as they make their way through the cast, before one face leaves Dec speechless.

After starring up at the camera with a shocked face, Dec points to one of the pictures and says: "That's amazing!".

At the end, the pair say that they are "really happy" and they think the line-up is "brilliant".

Ant and Dec then continue to joke about giving one contestant in particular all of the Bush Tucker Trails.

Fans of the show have been guessing which celebrities were revealed to the Geordie duo, with people guessing names such as Cat Deeley, Richard Madeley, Piers Morgan, Jade Thirlwall and Stephen Mulhern.

Dec looked shocked at one of the faces revealed to them
Dec looked shocked at one of the faces revealed to them. Picture: Ant and Dec/Twitter

The new series of I'm A Celebrity is set to begin in November 2021, however, an exact date has not yet been announced.

For the second year running, the show will take part in a castle in North Wales due to continued travel issues surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic.

Featured Celebrities

See more Featured Celebrities

Stacey Solomon

Olly Murs

Holly Willoughby

Peter Andre

Kate Wright

Simon Thomas

Trending on Heart

We've got some great ideas and inspiration for Halloween baking

Halloween 2021: Delicious recipes, baking kits, spooky cake moulds and ready made brownies

Lifestyle

The Hunter's Moon will be most visible Wednesday afternoon

October's 'Hunter Moon' set to light up skies this week

Lifestyle

Get to know the actor who plays Theo in You season 3

Who plays Theo in You season 3? Dylan Arnold's age, Instagram, and other work revealed

TV & Movies

The fate of Love revealed...

Does Love die in You season 3?

TV & Movies

Alana and Jason were paired on MAFS Australia

Married at First Sight Australia season 8: Where are Alana Lister and Jason Engler now?

TV & Movies

How old is Love in You?

How old is Love in You season 3?

TV & Movies

Here's the baby names that are going extinct

The least popular baby names of 2020 revealed

Lifestyle

Kate Middleton looked gorgeous in this red ensemble

Where is Kate Middleton's red pleated midi skirt from and where can I buy it?

Royals

Royal Mint have released a new collection of 50p coins to commemorate The Snowman

Royal Mint release new 50p Snowman coin just in time for Christmas

Lifestyle

Andrea Tate actress Anna is pregnant with her second child

Inside Emmerdale star Anna Nightingale’s pregnancy

TV & Movies

IKEA has revealed how you actually say it's name

IKEA reveals the right way to pronounce shop name

Lifestyle

Will there be another lockdown in England?

Will England go into another lockdown in winter 2021?

Lifestyle

A boss has asked whether pet owners should be offered paid leave

Should pet parents be entitled to ‘pawternity leave’ when getting a new puppy?

Lifestyle

Who plays Maddy in Maid?

Who plays Maddy in Netflix’s Maid?

TV & Movies