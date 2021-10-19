Ant and Dec react to I'm A Celebrity 2021 line-up

By Alice Dear

Ant and Dec have shared the moment the contestants of I'm A Celebrity 2021 were revealed to them.

Ant and Dec are back later this year with another series of I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here, with the show returning to Wales for a second year in a row.

With the 21st series of the hit reality show set to start filming very soon, it is no surprise to find out that hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly have already seen the line-up.

And while we'll have to wait until November to see who is heading into the castle, Ant and Dec have been nice enough to share their reactions to this year's contestant.

Posting the video on their joint Instagram account, Ant and Dec can be seen sat at a table while someone hands them blurred out pictures of each contestant.

Ant and Dec looked ecstatic at one of the celebrities heading into the I'm A Celebrity castle. Picture: Ant and Dec/Twitter

In reaction to the first contestant they are shown, the pair start clapping happily as Ant says: "We love him!"

Dec then goes on to say "very good" in reaction to a different contestant reveal.

The presenting duo continued to drop a lot of "ooohh" and "ahhh" as they make their way through the cast, before one face leaves Dec speechless.

After starring up at the camera with a shocked face, Dec points to one of the pictures and says: "That's amazing!".

At the end, the pair say that they are "really happy" and they think the line-up is "brilliant".

Ant and Dec then continue to joke about giving one contestant in particular all of the Bush Tucker Trails.

Fans of the show have been guessing which celebrities were revealed to the Geordie duo, with people guessing names such as Cat Deeley, Richard Madeley, Piers Morgan, Jade Thirlwall and Stephen Mulhern.

Dec looked shocked at one of the faces revealed to them. Picture: Ant and Dec/Twitter

The new series of I'm A Celebrity is set to begin in November 2021, however, an exact date has not yet been announced.

For the second year running, the show will take part in a castle in North Wales due to continued travel issues surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic.