When does I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! 2021 start on ITV?
10 September 2021, 13:35
I'm A Celebrity start date: when does the 2021 series start on ITV? Here's what we know...
We now don't have too long to wait until the new series of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! returns to ITV.
The legendary show will once again take place in Wales this year, after it relocated in 2020 due to ongoing coronavirus restrictions.
The series will be filmed at Gwrych Castle in Abergele, where the new cohort of celebrities will get together and compete to be crowned king or queen of the castle.
Here's what we know about when the series could start...
- I'm A Celebrity returning to Wales this year as ITV confirm location
- I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! 2021 rumoured line-up
When does I'm A Celeb 2021 start?
ITV have not yet confirmed a start date, but the show usually airs from mid November to early December. In 2020, is started on November 15.
Who will take part in I'm A Celeb 2021?
We won't know the full line-up until closer to the air date, but the following celebs have been highlighted as possible contenders:
- Jade Thirlwall - Little Mix star and singer
- Olivia Attwood - Reality star known for Towie and Love Island
- John Barnes - Retired footballer and sports pundit
- Lucy Fallon - Ex Corrie star and actress
- Jake Wood - Ex-EastEnders star
See the full rumoured line-up here.
Where will I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! be filmed?
I'm A Celeb will once again be filmed at Gwrych Castle in Abergele, Wales, and the show won't be returning to the Australian jungle this year.
The decision to film in the UK was made in August, following fears that Australia could close its borders because of the pandemic.