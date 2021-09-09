I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! 2021 rumoured line-up

Find out who might be heading to the I'm A Celeb castle this year... Picture: Alamy/Shutterstock

Who are the I'm A Celeb 2021 contestants? See the full rumoured line-up for the upcoming series...

After what's felt like a *very* long wait, I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! is almost back on our screens.

The ITV show will once again be filmed in Wales, after it relocated last year due to coronavirus travel restrictions.

A host of new celebs will get together in Gwrych Castle in Abergele, competing to be crowned King or Queen of the Castle.

We won't know the full line-up until closer to the air date later this year, but that doesn't mean the rumours aren't swirling.

As reported by Yorkshire Live, here are all the celebs who could be heading to Wales later this year...

Jake Wood

Could Jake Wood be heading to the castle? Picture: Alamy

Eastenders fans rejoice because it looks like the legendary Max Branning himself could be heading to the jungle.

Jake Wood, 49, who played the character between 2006 and 2021, is, according to The Sun, in 'advanced talks' to appear on the show.

A source said: "He would love to go into the jungle. He thinks it would be a great challenge for him and he has of course seen how well other ­EastEnders stars have done."

Jade Thirlwall

Jade Thirlwall previously hinted she would be up for doing the show. Picture: Alamy

Rumours are circulating that Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall could be heading to the castle.

She dropped a huge hint to Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden on Heart Breakfast, saying: I'll try anything once me, do you know what I mean? I'll give it a crack.

"If something smells bad I won't put it in my mouth, but I am good at creepy crawlies."

Tom Malone Jr

Tom previously said doing I'm A Celeb would be 'fun'. Picture: Instagram

Former Gogglebox star Tom Malone Jr previously dropped a huge hint he'd be taking part in the show, saying "it would be fun".

Earlier this year, Tom revealed he'd be quitting Gogglebox after six-and-a-half years, saying: "new opportunities are knocking on the door and it's time to explore them."

After a fan asked him recently whether he would do reality shows like I'm A Celeb or Dancing on Ice, he responded: "Yeah sure, I think.

"I actually think that would be sick, and probably would be very fun."

Olivia Attwood

Olivia Attwood has said she'd love to go to the jungle. Picture: Alamy

Love Island 2017 star Olivia Attwood previously said she would 'love' to go to the jungle.

She told RadioTimes: "I'd love to do the jungle. I'd give Dancing on Ice a go, although it does scare me.

"I'm a bit of a baby, so I don't like getting hurt. I feel like the minute I fall over once, I'd be done. I know it sounds dramatic, but I'm just a bit like that.

"For me, the jungle is less scary. So I'd love to do the jungle."

John Barnes MBE

John Barnes said that he would do I'm A Celeb if asked. Picture: Alamy

John Barnes, the former England and Liverpool football player, previously said that he's keen to do the show.

He told the Mirror: "I've done a number of shows in my days but nothing as adventurous as I'm a Celeb.

"And to be honest, there's nothing that I wouldn't eat or anything I wouldn't do… I'm fairly easy-going, if they asked me to do something, I'd do it."

Tamsin Outhwaite

Producers are reportedly keen to sign Tamsin. Picture: Alamy

Producers are reportedly keen to sign ex-Eastenders star Tamsin, with a source telling The Sun: "It's early days with Tamsin but she's someone producers have discussed going to Oz in the autumn — and she's told pals she is 100 per cent not taking part in Strictly.

"There's some way to go in negotiations but she's more likely to be eating a kangaroo testicle than wearing sequins this year."

Lucy Fallon

Lucy Fallon is often rumoured for the show. Picture: Alamy

Ex-Corrie star Lucy Fallon is often rumoured to be heading into the jungle, and her recent stint on ITV's Don't Rock the Boat means she appears to be a frontrunner this year.