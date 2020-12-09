Giovanna Fletcher speaks out on gruelling I'm A Celeb schedule with 4am bed time

By Polly Foreman

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! winner Giovanna Fletcher has revealed that contestants didn't get to sleep until earliest 4am.

Giovanna Fletcher has spoken out about the gruelling I'm A Celeb schedule, revealing that bed times were typically between 4am and 6am.

The author and podcaster, 35, who was crowned Queen of the Castle in the final last Friday, made the revelation on Instagram alongside a screenshot of her alarm clock.

She told her followers: "Accidentally took this picture this morning but it sums things up nicely... I feel oddly jetlagged (we weren’t going to bed until 4-6am in the castle) and now I’m back in the real world we need to set an alarm for the first time in 6 years. 😂🙈don’t worry, the kids are still early risers 🥴 but they catch us out every now and then, causing a massive rush for toast, uniforms and the door! Xx".

Many fans rushed to comment their shock at the late bed time, with one writing: "Me and my friend were trying to work out what time you must have gone to bed because the trials were after the vote!! Wow. 6am. What time did you eat dinner??? X".

Another added: "4-6am 😱 what were you guying doing?? 🏰".

A third said: "How were you not in bed till 4/6 am????".

Giovanna was crowned the winner last week. Picture: Shutterstock

It was previously revealed that the Bushtucker Trials took place at night time, after Ant and Dec responded to a tweet after an episode asking what time the trials were.

They wrote: "Tonight. In about half an hour!"

At the time, many viewers were left scratching their heads at the sleeping pattern, with one writing: "Crikey so what time do they go to sleep then if they do the trial for an hour or so, then get their food, cook it and eat it?! Must be about 1/2/3am??"

Another added: "My heads baffled. when do they eat. when do they sleep. what do they do all day. I need to know it all".

