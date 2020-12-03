Incredible moment David Beckham is aged by 30 years in charity video

David Beckham has appeared in a short film called Malaria Must Die, So Millions Can Live.

David Beckham has been digitally aged by 30 years in an incredible new charity video to raise awareness for Malaria.

The ex-England footballer, 45, was given wrinkles and a grey beard in a short film called short Malaria Must Die, So Millions Can Live.

David Beckham was aged using face-swapping technology. Picture: Malaria No More

In the clip, he is imagined announcing an end to the disease in 30 year's time, saying: “We have defeated humankind’s oldest and deadliest enemy.”

David Beckham delivered a powerful message in the video. Picture: Malaria No More

David then returns to the present to deliver a powerful message.

He says: “It breaks my heart that a child dies every two minutes from malaria.

David Beckham was aged by 30 years in a new campaign. Picture: Malaria No More

“A future free from this disease is possible in our lifetimes.”

Experts at the Ridley Scott Creative Group used face-swapping technology to age Becks by 30 years, merging his face with that of someone older.

He said: “The fight against malaria is a cause close to my heart because the disease remains a huge killer of children and we have the opportunity to change that in our lifetime.”

