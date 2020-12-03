Martin Lewis issues urgent warning on energy bills which could save you £200

Martin Lewis has revealed how you can save £200. Picture: Getty Images/ITV

The Money Saving Expert has revealed how families could save hundreds on their yearly bills.

Martin Lewis has advised people to act quickly if they want to save hundreds of pounds on their energy bills.

There is currently a cap on charges, so the maximum a customer can pay for energy is £1,042 per year.

But one of the best deals available on the market now is just £827, meaning households could save £215 pounds by switching providers.

The Money Saving Expert wrote in his weekly newsletter: "There's an energy firm price war on. They're battling to be the top big name in the switching tables."

Martin Lewis has shared his top tips for saving money. Picture: ITV

And switching can be a lot easier than you might think, with Martin continuing: "Little changes apart from service and cost.

"Switch firm and it's the same gas, same elec and same safety. The only things that change are the customer service and who bills you.

Read More: I’m A Celebrity’s AJ Pritchard caught trying to ‘sneak mushrooms into camp’ before being voted out

"Your supply isn't cut off as part of the process, while no one visits your home unless you want or need smart meters.

"So if you're one of the many who tell us you want a name you know, here's the state of play."

Shell is offering one of the best deals on the market at the moment, according to Martin, where new and existing customers can pick up a Duel Fuel energy fixed deal for just £827 per year.

This includes a £10 dual-fuel bill credit from Shell and £25 cashback from Cheap Energy Club.

Unfortunately, this deal isn't available direct, but can be found through comparison sites such as the Energy Club, Uswitch, or Money Supermarket.

Martin’s second pick is from E.on, where customers can secure a fixed rate duel fuel bill of £842 per year.

This could save households up to £200, while British Gas has a fixed rate offer of £845 per year for new customers.

Scottish Power also has a deal of £875 per year that existing customers can switch to.

You can read more about Martin’s energy picks HERE.

Now Read: I’m A Celebrity’s Celebrity Cyclone is returning as Ant And Dec confirm iconic trial