Primark shoppers queue from 5am as 'Wild Wednesday' sees shops reopen in England
2 December 2020, 10:48 | Updated: 2 December 2020, 10:50
People have been queuing outside high street stores in England as non-essential shops reopen again.
Today (2 December) sees the country adopt a Tiered system of lockdown restrictions, with all non-essential shops allowed to reopen again.
People in all Tiers (1, 2 and 3) will once again be able to go to shop on the high street, with retail businesses like Primark and TK Maxx reopening their doors.
Gyms, hairdressers and beauty salons are also able to start trading across the country today.
Taking advantage of the new rules, many shoppers headed down to the high street to queue outside from as early as 5am to ensure they were first through the doors.
Photos show people standing outside Primark this morning, eager to be first in line to bag a bargain.
Many retail businesses have implemented measures to limit the amount of people allowed in shops, while ensuring to make them as Covid-safe as possible.
Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the British Retail Consortium, said, according to the Mirror: "Thousands of retailers are looking forward to welcoming back customers.
"Safety remains the biggest priority for retailers, who have spent hundreds of millions to make stores Covid-secure.
"With billions in sales lost during lockdown, stores are looking to offer a safe and enjoyable shopping experience to bring back customers.
"Christmas is around the corner so everyone has a reason to be visiting their local shops.
"Every purchase we make is a retailer helped, a job protected and a local community supported."
