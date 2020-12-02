All the things you can now do in Tiers 1, 2 and 3 as lockdown is lifted in England

Lockdown in England ends today. Picture: Getty Images/PA Images

Lockdown in England comes to an end today, which means gyms, hairdressers, barbers and shops can reopen.

After four weeks of national lockdown, England is heading back into a Tier system from today, December, 2.

Last month, all non essential shops, hairdressers and gyms and restaurants were forced to close their doors.

But now they are able to open again in all tiers, even with the harshest level of restrictions.

Places of worship are also able to open, while weddings are allowed within local restrictions.

The new Tier system comes into force in England on December 2. Picture: PA Images

Rules in Tier 1

In Tier 1 areas, people must abide by the 'Rule of Six' when meeting other households both indoors and outdoors.

All hospitality venues are allowed to reopen, but they must stop serving food and drink at 10pm and customers are allowed to stay until 11pm.

People are still advised to continue to work from home where possible, while spectator sports are allowed to resume both indoors and outdoors and the public are allowed to attend performances and shows in theatres.

Rules in Tier 2

Under the ‘high’ alert level, hospitality venues also have the 11pm curfew, but only those that can provide ‘substantial meals’ can open.

It means pubs and bars that don’t have kitchens will have to stay closed.

Mixing with other households or support bubbles is not allowed indoors, but the rule of six applies in outdoor settings.

Spectators will be allowed to watch sport, with a maximum crowd capacity outdoors of 50% of the capacity of the stadium or 2,000 people.

Entertainment venues, such as cinemas and bowling alleys, can also open but must operate with the 11pm curfew.

Rules in Tier 3

Under the highest Tier, hospitality venues - such as pubs, restaurants and hotels - will remain closed except for delivery and takeaway.

The rule of six applies outdoors, but you cannot meet socially indoors with anybody you don’t live with.

Outdoor sports, including golf and tennis, will be allowed to continue, however spectators will not be allowed to watch sport in tier 3.

