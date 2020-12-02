UK weather: First snow of winter expected in Britain today as temperatures plunge

Snow could reach the UK today. Picture: Getty Images

The north of the UK could see snow fall today, as it makes its way to London by the end of the week.

With Christmas just a matter of weeks away, it looks like the UK is headed for a cold snap.

The Met Office has predicted the first dusting of snow is set to sweep across the northern half of the country today.

Areas of Scotland currently have a yellow warning in place for snow and ice from 6pm until midday on Thursday.

This could bring 2-5cm of snow for areas above 200m and up to 10cm in the highest areas.

The light snow is likely to make its way down across England in the week and hit the South by Friday.

After a chilly start in places, England and Wales will be mostly cloudy on Wednesday morning as a fragmenting band of rain spreads slowly southeast ☁️



Some sunshine for Scotland and Northern Ireland but blustery wintry showers will pack into the west and here it will be windy 🌦️ pic.twitter.com/LD17eDHVFB — Met Office (@metoffice) December 1, 2020

Along with wintry showers, we can expect widespread frosts and hail which could last until the middle of next week.

Temperatures will also drop as low as 0C in some parts of the country, especially in the north of England and Scotland.

Steve Ramsdale, Chief Meteorologist at the Met Office, said the Yorkshire Dales, the Pennines and Dartmoor could see snow today.

"There is also the chance of some snow to lower levels in places later in the week,” he told The Sun.

"In the clear periods between bands of wintry showers, frosts are likely and these could be sharp or even severe in prolonged clear conditions in north-western parts of the UK.

"These unsettled conditions are likely to persist into the weekend with further periods of strong winds, heavy rain and wintry showers."

In London, light rain is forecast throughout the week, while Wales will see heavy rain which should clear by the weekend.

The Met Office said: "These unsettled conditions are likely to persist into the weekend with further periods of strong winds, heavy rain and wintry showers."

Meanwhile, the odds on a White Christmas have now been slashed.

Paddy Power now make it just 4/1 for a White Christmas in Glasgow, while London is at 11/1.

