All the supermarket rules for Tier 2 and Tier 3 after lockdown in England

England is set to come out of a nationwide lockdown on Wednesday, with all non-essential shops given the green light to re-open.

But with most of the country facing tough social distancing measures under Tiers 2 and 3, there are still rules in place for shopping this Christmas.

Supermarkets across the county have already made major changes to their stores over the past few months. So, here’s what we know about the new supermarket rules…

Under Boris Johnson’s new restrictions, those in Tier 2 and 3 areas are not allowed to meet anyone who is not from their household indoors.

This means you must go to the supermarket on your own, or with people from your household or social bubble.

Supermarkets have already been encouraging people to shop alone, while the official government guidelines state: “Shops following COVID-secure guidelines can host more people in total.

“But no one must mix indoors or in most public outdoor venues with anyone who they do not live with (or have formed a support bubble with).”

In Tier 1, you can see people from different households both indoors and outdoors, but only in groups of up to six people.

Those who are classed as vulnerable are also still allowed to visit supermarkets under the new Tier system.

Tesco

Tesco currently has staff at the entrances of larger stores to ensure customers are following social distancing rules and wearing a face covering if they are not exempt.

They also have a traffic light system in some shops which will let customers know when they can enter safely and when it is full .

Protective screens have been installed at the front and back of all checkouts, while shoppers are also being encouraged to use contactless payments where possible.

Sainsbury's

Sainsbury’s also have perspex safety screens between checkouts and signs throughout stores reminding customers of the rules.

Elderly and vulnerable customers still have priority entry from 8am to 9am on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, while NHS staff and care workers still have priority entry from 7:30am to 8am between Monday and Saturday.

To reduce queuing times. Sainsbury’s have also extended store opening hours.

Asda

Asda also has safety marshalls on hand to help customers and provide face coverings if they have forgotten theirs.

There are also hand sanitisation stations throughout stores, while trolley and basket handles have an antimicrobial protective coating which limits the spread of bacteria.

Asda's CEO recently told customers: "Our colleagues have been working tirelessly to provide the same level of great customer service during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

"We have quickly shifted how we work to match demands across our range of products.

"We have introduced new initiatives to supplement the comprehensive safety measures that make our Asda stores a COVID-19 secure place to shop and work.

"These changes adhere to the advice from the Government and have been put in place to keep you and our colleagues safe."

Aldi

Similarly to Tesco, Aldi has a traffic light system which lets customers know when they can safely enter.

Bosses are also encouraging shoppers to avoid peak times, while NHS and emergency service staff have priority access.

Meanwhile, Aldi is also keeping its stores open an hour longer until 11pm from December 21 to 23.

