New Year's Eve pub trips banned for millions as government issues warning

Millions of people have been told they can't visit the pub with friends on New Year's Eve (stock images). Picture: Getty

The government has issued official guidance on coronavirus rules over the festive period for people in England.

The public has been told there will be no exceptions for the Tiered lockdown rules on New Year's Eve, with strict rules on pubs for those in Tiers 2 and 3.

Pubs are closed completely in Tier 3 areas (except for takeaways), while people in Tier 2 are not allowed to sit inside with anyone outside their household - and they can only drink alcohol if ordering a 'substantial meal'.

The government have issued official guidance on the rules over the festive period, and warned that the public must follow the rules in their area as they ring in 2021.

People in England have been warned to follow the rules in their area (stock image). Picture: Getty

Ninety nine per cent of the country will be in Tiers 2 and 3 from this Wednesday (2 December), where people are banned from mixing with other households indoors - and these restrictions are set to be in place throughout December, except for the 23-27th festive period.

During this 'festive bubble' period, people are allowed to mix with up to three other households inside a home - but the government has warned that this will not apply on New Year's Eve.

The government guidance states: "You must follow the rules on where you can go and who you can meet, including on New Year’s Eve.

"Your Christmas bubble will no longer apply."

People in Tier 2 are allowed to mix in groups of up to six people outside their household in an outdoor setting.

Tiers are reviewed every two weeks, with the first being on 16 December.

Pubs in England have been closed during lockdown 2. Picture: PA

According to a report by The Sun, around 16 million people in Tier 3 could be downgraded to Tier 2 at the first review, but this would still leave around 7 million people in Tier 3 - with pubs shut - for New Year's Eve.

