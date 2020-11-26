Government announce full list of areas in each Tier in new England lockdown system
26 November 2020, 12:01 | Updated: 26 November 2020, 12:25
England lockdown tiers: the government has announced which Tier each area will be in from 2 December.
The government has revealed which Tier each area of England will be in when the current lockdown comes to an end next Wednesday (2 December).
Speaking from the House of Commons today, Matt Hancock revealed that most of the country will be in Tier 2, the 'high' alert level.
A number of areas will be in the 'very high' tier 3, and three areas in the 'Medium' Tier 1.
London and Liverpool are among the areas in Tier 2, while Greater Manchester and Slough are in Tier 3.
See below for a full list of what Tiers areas are in.
Full list of Tier 1 areas
Isle of Wight
Cornwall
Isles of Scilly
Full list of Tier 2 areas
Cumbria
Liverpool City Region
Warrington and Cheshire
York
North Yorkshire
Worcestershire
Herefordshire
Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin
Rutland
Northamptonshire
Suffolk
Hertfordshire
Cambridgeshire, including Peterborough
Norfolk
Essex, Thurrock and Southend on Sea
Bedfordshire and Milton Keynes
All 32 boroughs plus the City of London
East Sussex
West Sussex
Brighton and Hove
Surrey
Reading
Wokingham
Bracknell Forest
Windsor and Maidenhead
West Berkshire
Hampshire (except the Isle of Wight), Portsmouth and Southampton
Buckinghamshire
Oxfordshire
South Somerset, Somerset West and Taunton, Mendip and Sedgemoor
Bath and North East Somerset
Dorset
Bournemouth
Christchurch
Poole
Gloucestershire
Wiltshire and Swindon
Devon
Full list of Tier 3 areas
Tees Valley Combined Authority:
Hartlepool
Middlesbrough
Stockton-on-Tees
Redcar and Cleveland
Darlington
Sunderland
South Tyneside
Gateshead
Newcastle upon Tyne
North Tyneside
County Durham
Northumberland
Greater Manchester
Lancashire
Blackpool
Blackburn with Darwen
The Humber
West Yorkshire
South Yorkshire
Birmingham and Black Country
Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent
Warwickshire, Coventry and Solihull
Derby and Derbyshire
Nottingham and Nottinghamshire
Leicester and Leicestershire
Lincolnshire
Slough (remainder of Berkshire is tier 2: High alert)
Kent and Medway
Bristol
South Gloucestershire
North Somerset
What do the Tiers mean?
When we enter the new tiered system, all non-essential shops, gyms, leisure centres, swimming pools, sports pitches, hairdressers, beauty salons, and places of worship will be allowed to remain open in all tiers.
However, there will be some differences in rules for things like hospitality, socialising and travel under each tier.
Here is what the new tier system will look like.
Tier 1 - Medium Alert Level
There will be a slight relaxation to the 10pm curfew rule in tier 1, with pubs and restaurants allowed to remain open until 11pm - but with last orders at 10pm.
The 11pm curfew also applies to places like casinos, cinemas, theatres, concert halls, museums, and bowling alleys.
Cinemas, theatres and concert halls are allowed to remain open beyond 11pm to finish performances that start before 10pm.
The 'Rule of Six' will apply, with up to six people from different households allowed to meet both indoors and outdoors.
People in tier 1 should continue to work from home where possible.
Outdoor spectator sport will be allowed to resume both indoors and outdoors, subject to social distancing and a limit on the amount of people attending.
Tier 2 - High Alert Level
The 11pm curfew for pubs and restaurants will also apply in tier 2.
However, pubs will only be allowed to remain open if they serve 'substantial food' - with pubs and bars that just serve drinks being asked to close.
Two or more households will not be able to mix indoors, but outdoors the 'Rule of Six' will apply.
Hospitality businesses serving food will be allowed to serve takeaway after 10pm.
Spectator sports will be allowed to resume, both indoors and outdoors, subject to social distancing and limited numbers of attendees.
People should limit the amount of travelling they do where possible.
Tier 3 - Very High Alert Level
In tier three, pubs and restaurants will be allowed to remain open for takeaway service only. They were previously allowed to stay open if they served 'substantial meals'.
Households will also be banned from mixing indoors, and the rule of six will apply in some outdoor spaces.
Cinemas will have to close, along with theatres, casinos, bingo halls and skating rinks.
People will be allowed to take part in amateur outdoor sport, such as tennis and amateur team sport, such as football.
Organised indoor sport will not be allowed, except indoor disability sport, educational sport, and supervised sport and physical activity for under-18s.
People should avoid travelling in and out of tier 3 areas, except for things like work, education, and care services.
