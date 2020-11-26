Government announce full list of areas in each Tier in new England lockdown system

By Polly Foreman

England lockdown tiers: the government has announced which Tier each area will be in from 2 December.

The government has revealed which Tier each area of England will be in when the current lockdown comes to an end next Wednesday (2 December).

Speaking from the House of Commons today, Matt Hancock revealed that most of the country will be in Tier 2, the 'high' alert level.

A number of areas will be in the 'very high' tier 3, and three areas in the 'Medium' Tier 1.

London and Liverpool are among the areas in Tier 2, while Greater Manchester and Slough are in Tier 3.

See below for a full list of what Tiers areas are in.

Full list of Tier 1 areas

Isle of Wight

Cornwall

Isles of Scilly

Full list of Tier 2 areas

Cumbria

Liverpool City Region

Warrington and Cheshire

York

North Yorkshire

Worcestershire

Herefordshire

Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin

Rutland

Northamptonshire

Suffolk

Hertfordshire

Cambridgeshire, including Peterborough

Norfolk

Essex, Thurrock and Southend on Sea

Bedfordshire and Milton Keynes

All 32 boroughs plus the City of London

East Sussex

West Sussex

Brighton and Hove

Surrey

Reading

Wokingham

Bracknell Forest

Windsor and Maidenhead

West Berkshire

Hampshire (except the Isle of Wight), Portsmouth and Southampton

Buckinghamshire

Oxfordshire

South Somerset, Somerset West and Taunton, Mendip and Sedgemoor

Bath and North East Somerset

Dorset

Bournemouth

Christchurch

Poole

Gloucestershire

Wiltshire and Swindon

Devon

Full list of Tier 3 areas

Tees Valley Combined Authority:

Hartlepool

Middlesbrough

Stockton-on-Tees

Redcar and Cleveland

Darlington

Sunderland

South Tyneside

Gateshead

Newcastle upon Tyne

North Tyneside

County Durham

Northumberland

Greater Manchester

Lancashire

Blackpool

Blackburn with Darwen

The Humber

West Yorkshire

South Yorkshire

Birmingham and Black Country

Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent

Warwickshire, Coventry and Solihull

Derby and Derbyshire

Nottingham and Nottinghamshire

Leicester and Leicestershire

Lincolnshire

Slough (remainder of Berkshire is tier 2: High alert)

Kent and Medway

Bristol

South Gloucestershire

North Somerset

What do the Tiers mean?

When we enter the new tiered system, all non-essential shops, gyms, leisure centres, swimming pools, sports pitches, hairdressers, beauty salons, and places of worship will be allowed to remain open in all tiers.

However, there will be some differences in rules for things like hospitality, socialising and travel under each tier.

Here is what the new tier system will look like.

Tier 1 - Medium Alert Level

There will be a slight relaxation to the 10pm curfew rule in tier 1, with pubs and restaurants allowed to remain open until 11pm - but with last orders at 10pm.

The 11pm curfew also applies to places like casinos, cinemas, theatres, concert halls, museums, and bowling alleys.

Cinemas, theatres and concert halls are allowed to remain open beyond 11pm to finish performances that start before 10pm.

The 'Rule of Six' will apply, with up to six people from different households allowed to meet both indoors and outdoors.

People in tier 1 should continue to work from home where possible.

Outdoor spectator sport will be allowed to resume both indoors and outdoors, subject to social distancing and a limit on the amount of people attending.

Tier 2 - High Alert Level

The 11pm curfew for pubs and restaurants will also apply in tier 2.

However, pubs will only be allowed to remain open if they serve 'substantial food' - with pubs and bars that just serve drinks being asked to close.

Two or more households will not be able to mix indoors, but outdoors the 'Rule of Six' will apply.

Hospitality businesses serving food will be allowed to serve takeaway after 10pm.

Spectator sports will be allowed to resume, both indoors and outdoors, subject to social distancing and limited numbers of attendees.

People should limit the amount of travelling they do where possible.

England will be adopting the Tiered lockdown system on December 2. Picture: PA

Tier 3 - Very High Alert Level

In tier three, pubs and restaurants will be allowed to remain open for takeaway service only. They were previously allowed to stay open if they served 'substantial meals'.

Households will also be banned from mixing indoors, and the rule of six will apply in some outdoor spaces.

Cinemas will have to close, along with theatres, casinos, bingo halls and skating rinks.

People will be allowed to take part in amateur outdoor sport, such as tennis and amateur team sport, such as football.

Organised indoor sport will not be allowed, except indoor disability sport, educational sport, and supervised sport and physical activity for under-18s.

People should avoid travelling in and out of tier 3 areas, except for things like work, education, and care services.

