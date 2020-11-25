Boris Johnson confirms Christmas COVID rules will allow three households to mix for five days

25 November 2020, 07:48

Christmas COVID rules will allow three households to mix
Christmas COVID rules will allow three households to mix. Picture: Getty/Downing Street
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The Prime Minister has revealed the plans for Christmas across the UK.

Boris Johnson announced this week that over the Christmas period, up to three households will be able to mix, forming a 'Christmas bubble'.

The festive COVID plans will allow these bubbles to enjoy Christmas together from December 23 to December 27.

Confirming the plans from Downing Street, the PM said in a statement: "All four nations of the UK have agreed that from the 23 December to the 27 December, you will be able to form a Christmas bubble with up to two households.

"You will be able to spend time together at home, or go for a walk, go to church or another communal service of worship."

Social distancing won't be in place for these festive bubbles
Social distancing won't be in place for these festive bubbles. Picture: Getty

He added: "Reflecting the ties of kinship across out islands, this agreement mean that wherever you live in the UK, families will be able to reunite."

Mr Johnson explained that he knows this "does not equate to a normal Christmas" and that the plans "will not work for everyone".

The mixing of households will be allowed for five days over the festive period
The mixing of households will be allowed for five days over the festive period. Picture: Getty

The PM also urged people to "think carefully" about how we use this special time, and that families will need to make a "personal judgement" about the risk of forming a bubble or visiting elderly relatives and the vulnerable.

He said: "Tis the season to be jolly, but tis also the season to be jolly careful".

The Prime Minister said families will need to make a "personal judgement" about the risk of forming a bubble or visiting elderly relatives
The Prime Minister said families will need to make a "personal judgement" about the risk of forming a bubble or visiting elderly relatives. Picture: PA

In these festive bubbles, social distancing will not apply, which means people will be able to hug mums, dads and sibling for the first time in weeks, maybe months.

However, these festive bubbles will not be allowed to visit the pub together, as each area's tier will still apply to the hospitality sector.

