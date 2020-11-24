When will England's tiers be announced?

By Alice Dear

When will England's new tiers be announced and what tier will I be in after lockdown?

Boris Johnson announced on Monday England will be returning to a three-tier system when lockdown ends on December 2.

Areas in England will be divided into tier 1, tier 2 or tier 3 depending on a number of factors, including detection rates in all age groups and infection rates.

While we have been told what the rules will be in each tier, people are yet to be told which tier their local area falls in.

When will England's tiers be announced?

England's new tiers are set to be announced on Thursday, November 26.

This comes three days after the Prime Minister laid out the new regulations for each tier.

Boris Johnson said he expects the tiers to be announced on Thursday. Picture: PA

What tier will I be in after lockdown?

Until Thursday, it is not certain which areas will be put into tier 1, 2 or 3.

However, data from Public Health England – collected from the seven days to November 16 – shows the areas with the highest COVID cases per 100,000 people.

These 'hotspots' could potentially fall into tier 3.

They are:

Hull - 699.4 cases per 100,000

East Lindsey - 572.2 cases per 100,000

Hartlepool - 550.9 cases per 100,000

Dudley - 532.7 cases per 100,000

Stoke-on-Trent - 529.7 cases per 100,000

Kirklees - 525.3 cases per 100,000

Thanet - 520.0 cases per 100,000

Oadby and Wigston - 510.4 cases per 100,000

Oldham - 499.8 cases per 100,000

Bradford - 491.5 cases per 100,000

Hull in Yorkshire, Swale in Kent, East Lindsey in Lincolnshire and Hartlepool in the North East are all expected to go into tier 3 as they currently have the highest infection rates.

Of course, this information does not strictly mean these areas will enter into tier 3, or that other areas won't also go into tier 3.

