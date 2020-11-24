Top 10 coronavirus hotspots that could go into tier 3 when lockdown ends

By Alice Dear

As a month-long lockdown comes to an end next week, England will return to the three tier system.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced this week that England would be returning to a tier system when lockdown comes to an end on December 2.

Each area of England will be placed in either tier 1, tier 2 or tier 3, depending on the coronavirus infection rates.

The Government will not be revealing which tier each area of the country is in until Thursday, November 26.

However, the covid hotspots across England could give us some indication of who will be entering into tier 3.

Data from Public Health England – collected for the seven days to November 16 – show the 10 places in England with the highest cases per 100,000:

Hull - 699.4 cases per 100,000

East Lindsey - 572.2 cases per 100,000

Hartlepool - 550.9 cases per 100,000

Dudley - 532.7 cases per 100,000

Stoke-on-Trent - 529.7 cases per 100,000

Kirklees - 525.3 cases per 100,000

Thanet - 520.0 cases per 100,000

Oadby and Wigston - 510.4 cases per 100,000

Oldham - 499.8 cases per 100,000

Bradford - 491.5 cases per 100,000

Hull in Yorkshire, Swale in Kent, East Lindsey in Lincolnshire and Hartlepool in the North East are all expected to go into tier 3 as they currently have the highest infection rates.

Of course, this information does not strictly mean these areas will enter into tier 3, or that other areas won't also go into tier 3.

In his address to the nation on Monday evening, Boris Johnson revealed that the tier each area will be going into will be based on five key things.

These are: case detection rates in all age groups, cases detection rate in the over 60s, the rate infections are rising or falling, the positivity rate and the pressure on the NHS.

While tier 3 areas will see the toughest restrictions, the PM has announced that non-essential shops and gyms will be open in all of the tiers.

Meanwhile, pubs and restaurants in tier 3 will be allowed to stay open for click and collect orders only.

People will not be allowed to mix with other households indoors or in private gardens, but will be allowed to meet up to six people in public spaces where social distancing is practiced.

