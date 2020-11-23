What are the new tier rules after lockdown in England?

A new tier system is thought to come into force in December. Picture: PA Images

The new Tier rules in England explained and what this means for you…

Boris Johnson is expected to announce new lockdown rules in England today (Monday 23) which is thought to see a return of the ‘three tier system’.

These local restrictions will reportedly come into force when the national lockdown ends on 2 December.

But what is the new tier system and how do the rules affect me? Here’s what we know…

What are the new tier rules after lockdown?

Before the national lockdown, areas in the first tier – medium alert – were subject to a 10pm curfew for pubs and restaurants and a ban on most gatherings of more than six people.

Shops will be allowed to open again under England's Tier system. Picture: PA Images

Under the second tier – high alert – households were banned from mixing indoors, while the rule of six applied outdoors.

Tier 3 – very high alert – banned social mixing indoors and in gardens, while pubs and bars were told to close unless they could operate as a restaurant.

According to reports, some local measures will be the same as those in the previous three-tier system.

But more areas are set to be placed into the higher tiers to keep the virus under control in December, with these to be announced on Thursday.

Despite the stricter measure, it is understood that all non-essential shops will be allowed to reopen across all the tiers, as well as gyms.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has also said the 10pm closing time for pubs and restaurants was one of the things the government was looking to 'refine'.

It's widely reported that this will be extended so that people will have an extra hour to finish their food and drinks after last orders at 10pm.

Under the higher tiers, pubs must also operate as a restaurant, serving substantial meals with drinks.

Boris Johnson’s new tier plan will also set out how people will be able to spend Christmas.

Sources have suggested several families could be allowed to join in one ‘bubble’ between December 22 and 28.

