The new rules for pubs and restaurants when lockdown ends in England - including a change to the curfew

Pubs and restaurants are set to reopen. Picture: PA Images

Pubs and restaurants are to be hit by new Covid restrictions after lockdown in England.

Boris Johnson is set to announce new lockdown plans for England today (Monday 23), which are thought to include a return to the ‘three Tier system’.

This means areas of the country will be separated into those with a ‘Medium’, ‘High’ and ‘Very High’ infection rate, with social distancing rules reflecting these.

It's understood that when lockdown ends, most of the hospitality sector will be allowed to reopen but with new guidelines in place, while some pubs and restaurants may have to remain closed.

What do the new lockdown rules mean for pubs and restaurants?

One of the biggest changes is that it’s thought the 10pm curfew for bars and restaurants - which was in place last month - could be extended by an hour.

Pubs will have new rules after lockdown in England. Picture: PA Images

According to the Daily Mail, last orders would still be called at 10pm, but people would have until 11pm to finish their food and drink.

Read More: Boris Johnson set to announce families can meet this Christmas in 'festive bubbles'

Under stricter lockdown measures, it’s thought that pubs must also operate as a restaurant, serving substantial meals, like a main lunchtime or evening meal.

This means pubs that do not serve food could stay shut in areas with the highest infection rates.

Meanwhile, hospitality will be facing different rules depending on what Tier they are placed under.

Before the national lockdown, areas in the first tier – medium alert – were subject to a 10pm curfew for pubs and restaurants and a ban on most gatherings of more than six people.

Under the second tier – high alert – households were banned from mixing indoors, while the rule of six applied outdoors.

Tier 3 – very high alert – banned social mixing indoors and in private gardens, while pubs and bars were told to close unless they could operate as a restaurant.

It's thought the Prime Minister will announce which areas are in the higher tiers on Thursday.

Boris Johnson’s new plan is also expected to have key details on how families can celebrate Christmas this year.

Reports suggest that several households could be allowed to create a bubble temporarily between December 22 and 28, with the plans covering all four nations of the UK.

According to the Daily Telegraph, restrictions on church services are also due to be lifted allowing Christmas Day services to take place.

Now Read: Will hotels open in England after lockdown?