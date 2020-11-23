Can hairdressers and beauty salons open after lockdown in England?

Are hairdressers allowed to reopen after lockdown? Here's what we know about the new Tier system...

Boris Johnson has confirmed that England will come out of national lockdown on December 2.

The Prime Minister addressed the House of Commons today (Monday 23), where he revealed the brand new Tier system and how it will affect different sectors.

But what does this mean for hairdressers and salons? Here’s what we know…

Can hairdressers and beauty salons open after lockdown?

Under the strict new Tier system, all hairdressers and ‘personal care’ businesses will be allowed to reopen from December 2.

This is the same across all regions, regardless of what Tier they are in.

Hairdressers and salons were closed last month as part of the national lockdown, so it will be a relief to all those who work in the beauty sector that they will be able to welcome customers again from next week.

Elsewhere in Mr Johnson’s speech, the PM confirmed that many hotels, pubs and restaurants will be forced to stay closed.

While they can reopen in the two lowest tiers, for regions which are in tier three, sales are restricted to take-aways and delivery.

The curfew for hospitality has been slightly changed, with closing times tweaked from 10pm to 11pm.

Mr Johnson said: “This will be, still, a hard winter.

“Christmas cannot be more than a long road to spring, but we have turned a corner and the escape route is in sight.”

“So we're not going to replace national measures with a free for all, the status quo anti-Covid, we're going to go back instead to a regional tiered approach - applying the toughest measures where Covid is most prevalent.

“And while the previous local tiers did cut the 'R' number, they were not quite enough to reduce it below one.

"So the scientific advice, I'm afraid, is that as we come out our tiers need to be made tougher."

Gyms will also re-open, as well as leisure centres.

Collective worship, weddings and outdoor sports can also resume and people will no longer be limited to seeing one other person outdoors, as the rule of six returns.

