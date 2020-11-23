Will hotels open in England after lockdown?

Will hotels and B&Bs reopen after lockdown? Here's what we know...

England was plunged into a second national lockdown last month, with all hospitality forced to close.

It was also confirmed that hotels should only stay open for those who have to travel for work purposes and a limited number of other exemptions.

But with a new tier system set to be introduced on December 2, what does this mean for hotel stays? Here’s what we know…

Will hotels open after lockdown?

During the original tier system, introduced in September, there were three levels of alert levels.

Under all the tiers, hotels were still allowed to stay open but with strict social distancing rules in place.

Due to the national 10pm curfew, dining rooms and bars were closed to the public after this time, however, this will reportedly be pushed back to 11pm under the new government rules.

Areas in the first tier – medium alert – had a 10pm curfew for pubs and restaurants and a ban on most gatherings of more than six people.

Under the second tier – high alert – household mixing was banned indoors, while the rule of six continued to apply outdoors.

Areas in tier 3 – very high alert – were banned from social mixing both indoors and in private gardens, while pubs and bars were told to close unless they could serve food.

Local leaders were also called upon to help decide whether other venues such as gyms should be closed in tier three areas.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said England will exit its four-week lockdown on December 2.

This is its legal endpoint, with any extension requiring a vote in Parliament.

My Johnson previously said: “We have a very clear way ahead. These measures – the crucial thing to understand is that they expire on 2 December.

“They come to an end. And we therefore as a government and indeed as a country have a deadline and a target to develop solutions which previously … did not exist.”

