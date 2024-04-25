Thursday Murder Club movie cast revealed: Who's starring in the Richard Osman book adaptation?

25 April 2024, 17:11

The Thursday Murder Club cast have been revealed
The Thursday Murder Club cast have been revealed. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

Helen Mirren, Ben Kingsley and Pierce Brosnan are set to star in the film adaptation of Richard Osman's novel, Thursday Murder Club.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The hit Richard Osman novel Thursday Murder Club is set to be turned into a blockbuster film with Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan and Ben Kingsley joining the cast.

After its release in 2020, the murder mystery became a massive success, seeing two sequels- The Man Who Died Twice, and The Bullet That Missed- released shortly afterwards. Now the rights to the novel have been sold to Steven Spielberg's production company, with the film due to be turn into a Hollywood film directed by Chris Columbus.

Fans will get to watch as Elizabeth, Joyce, Ibrahim and Ron are brought to life on screen in this star-studded production.

Who are the cast of the Thursday Murder Club? Here are all the actors confirmed to be starring in the film.

Richard Osman's book Thursday Murder Club is being turned into a film
Richard Osman's book Thursday Murder Club is being turned into a film. Picture: Getty

Thursday Murder Club cast

Helen Mirren

Helen Mirren has been confirmed to star in the Thursday Murder Club film
Helen Mirren has been confirmed to star in the Thursday Murder Club film. Picture: Getty

Legendary actress Helen Mirren, 78, is set to appear in the film version of Thursday Murder Club, playing the role of ex-spy Elizabeth Best.

As the head honcho of the Thursday Murder Club, Elizabeth is strong-willed, fierce and determined. However her softer side becomes clear later on in the story as we watch her deal with the realities of her husband's dementia.

Pierce Brosnan

Pierce Brosnan has been cast in the Thursday Murder Club
Pierce Brosnan has been cast in the Thursday Murder Club. Picture: Getty

Former James Bond actor Pierce Brosnan, 70, is the next star to be added to the Thursday Murder Club lineup, with the film favourite cast as former union activist Ron Ritchie.

Suspicious and curious are two words that perfectly describe Ron, so fans will be excited to see how Pierce attacks this exciting role.

Ben Kingsley

Ben Kingsley is the next actor starring in the Thursday Murder Club
Ben Kingsley is the next actor starring in the Thursday Murder Club. Picture: Getty

Veteran actor Ben Kingsley, 80, is the next member of the Thursday Murder Club, playing the part of retired psychiatrist Ibrahim Arif.

A self-confessed recluse, Ibrahim is a resident of the Cooper Chase Retirement Village who brings lots to the table as he tries to navigate his physical and mental health.

The role of former nurse Joyce Meadowcroft has yet to be filled so watch this space!

