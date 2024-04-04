The Circle season six start date, cast and filming location revealed
4 April 2024, 17:44
Here is everything you need to know about Netflix's The Circle season six.
The Circle is returning to Netflix for a sixth season on the 17th of April with 10 brand new contestants entering the experiment.
Filmed in Atlanta, Georgia and narrated by Michelle Buteau, The Circle will see the cast play the ultimate game of trust as they try to bag the $100,000 cash prize.
With the drama set to commence very soon, it's time to get to know the new players before they enter The Circle.
When does The Circle start, who are the players and where is it filmed? Here are all the answers you need.
When does The Circle start?
The Circle season six will start on the 17th April with four new episodes being released every Wednesday.
When does The Circle finish?
The Circle season finale is set to air on the 8th of May where one contestant will be crowned champion and win the $100,000 cash prize.
Where is The Circle filmed?
The Circle season six is filmed in in Atlanta, Georgia.
Watch The Circle series six trailer here:
The Circle season six trailer
The Circle contestants
Kyle
Age: 31
Location: Miami
Instagram: @kylefullerofficial
Professional basketball player Kyle won't be entering The Circle alone as he will be bringing his furry friend Deuce along for the ride.
Jordan
Age: 24
Location: Austin
Instagram: @itsjordanstaff
Photographer Jordan is hoping to make it all the way to The Circle finale by scheming his way to the very end.
Autumn
Age: 21
Location: Murfreesboro, Tenessee
Instagram: @autumnannofficial
Autumn spends most of her time outdoors and is looking forward to getting stuck into The Circle game.
Steffi
Age: 35
Location: Redondo Beach, California
Instagram: @spirit_sis
Psychic medium and astrologer Steffi is hoping her gifts will give her the edge and secure her place as The Circle season six winner.
Myles
Age: 29
Location: Los Angeles
Instagram: @yungpapi.fuego
AI engineer Myles is hoping his chat-up skills will help rather than hinder his chances at winning The Circle.
Caress
Age: 37
Location: Dallas
Instagram: @_ladycaress
Motivational speaker Caress will be playing her brother Paul Russell in The Circle, but will she manage to convince her fellow players she is who she says she is?
Lauren
Age: 26
Location: Philadelphia
Instagram: @laurenshiraa
Former Twitch streamer Lauren is use to playing games, but can she win over her fellow The Circle players?
Quori-Tyler
Age: 26
Location: Los Angeles
Instagram: @quorityler
Former NBA dancer Quori-Tyler is a The Circle superfan and is looking forward to playing the game.
Brandon
Age: 34
Location: Columbus, Ohio
Instagram: @b_randonbaker
Brandon will be playing The Circle as his friend Olivia, but will he be able to convince his players?
Cassie
Age: 29
Location: Manchester, Kentucky
Instagram: @cassiecsaylor
Mother-of-two Cassie has a history with catfishing after catching her ex-husband cheating after making a fake profile online. But can she use her knowledge in this new game?
