The Circle season six start date, cast and filming location revealed

The Circle line-up has been announced. Picture: Netflix

By Hope Wilson

Here is everything you need to know about Netflix's The Circle season six.

The Circle is returning to Netflix for a sixth season on the 17th of April with 10 brand new contestants entering the experiment.

Filmed in Atlanta, Georgia and narrated by Michelle Buteau, The Circle will see the cast play the ultimate game of trust as they try to bag the $100,000 cash prize.

With the drama set to commence very soon, it's time to get to know the new players before they enter The Circle.

When does The Circle start, who are the players and where is it filmed? Here are all the answers you need.

The Circle is back for another season. Picture: Netflix

When does The Circle start?

The Circle season six will start on the 17th April with four new episodes being released every Wednesday.

When does The Circle finish?

The Circle season finale is set to air on the 8th of May where one contestant will be crowned champion and win the $100,000 cash prize.

Where is The Circle filmed?

The Circle season six is filmed in in Atlanta, Georgia.

Watch The Circle series six trailer here:

The Circle season six trailer

The Circle contestants

Kyle

Kylie is ready for the competition to begin. Picture: Netflix

Age: 31

Location: Miami

Instagram: @kylefullerofficial

Professional basketball player Kyle won't be entering The Circle alone as he will be bringing his furry friend Deuce along for the ride.

Jordan

Jordan is one of The Circle players. Picture: Netflix

Age: 24

Location: Austin

Instagram: @itsjordanstaff

Photographer Jordan is hoping to make it all the way to The Circle finale by scheming his way to the very end.

Autumn

Autumn is hoping to be crowned The Circle winner. Picture: Netflix

Age: 21

Location: Murfreesboro, Tenessee

Instagram: @autumnannofficial

Autumn spends most of her time outdoors and is looking forward to getting stuck into The Circle game.

Steffi

Steffi is looking forward to taking part in The Circle. Picture: Netflix

Age: 35

Location: Redondo Beach, California

Instagram: @spirit_sis

Psychic medium and astrologer Steffi is hoping her gifts will give her the edge and secure her place as The Circle season six winner.

Myles

Myle is looking to win The Circle. Picture: Netflix

Age: 29

Location: Los Angeles

Instagram: @yungpapi.fuego

AI engineer Myles is hoping his chat-up skills will help rather than hinder his chances at winning The Circle.

Caress

Caress is another The Circle contestant. Picture: Netflix

Age: 37

Location: Dallas

Instagram: @_ladycaress

Motivational speaker Caress will be playing her brother Paul Russell in The Circle, but will she manage to convince her fellow players she is who she says she is?

Lauren

Lauren is hoping to win The Circle. Picture: Netflix

Age: 26

Location: Philadelphia

Instagram: @laurenshiraa

Former Twitch streamer Lauren is use to playing games, but can she win over her fellow The Circle players?

Quori-Tyler

Quori-Tyler is on The Circle season six. Picture: Netflix

Age: 26

Location: Los Angeles

Instagram: @quorityler

Former NBA dancer Quori-Tyler is a The Circle superfan and is looking forward to playing the game.

Brandon

Brandon is one of The Circle players. Picture: Netflix

Age: 34

Location: Columbus, Ohio

Instagram: @b_randonbaker

Brandon will be playing The Circle as his friend Olivia, but will he be able to convince his players?

Cassie

Cassie is taking part in The Circle. Picture: Netflix

Age: 29

Location: Manchester, Kentucky

Instagram: @cassiecsaylor

Mother-of-two Cassie has a history with catfishing after catching her ex-husband cheating after making a fake profile online. But can she use her knowledge in this new game?