When does Race Across The World start?

3 April 2024, 17:21

Race Across The World is heading back to TV on the 10th of April
Race Across The World is heading back to TV on the 10th of April. Picture: Studio Lambert/Pete Dadds/Matt Burlem

By Hope Wilson

The start date for Race Across The World has been revealed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Race Across The World is back for another series of travel and triumph as we watch 10 contestants venture from Japan to Lombok in a bid to win £20,000.

The show is returning on the 10th of April for a fourth season which will test the friendships of the five pairs while they embark on an extraordinary 15,000km journey across Asia.

Viewers will see Alfie and Owen, Sharon and Brydie, Eugenie and Isabel, Stephen and Viv, and Betty and James race to their final destination with the hopes of bagging the cash prize.

When does Race Across The World begin? Here are all the details.

Race Across The World is returning for a fourth series
Race Across The World is returning for a fourth series. Picture: BBC/Studio Lambert/Pete Dadds

When does Race Across The World start?

Race Across The World will start on the 10th of April at 9pm on BBC One.

Narrated by actor John Hannah, this is the fourth time the civilian show will return to our screens, after Celebrity Race Across The World aired last year.

Sharon and Brydie are taking part in Race Across The World
Sharon and Brydie are taking part in Race Across The World. Picture: BBC//Studio Lambert/Pete Dadds

Previous winners of Race Across The World include Elaine and Tony, Emon and Jamiul, and Tricia and Cathie, who all successfully scooped up the giant jackpot.

Upon announcing this new season, the BBC said: "From northernmost Japan, they will cross six seas and eight borders, skirting the path of the volcanic ring of fire – the most geologically unstable region on the planet to reach the finish line in Lombok, an idyllic Indonesian island paradise."

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Latest Entertainment News

MAFS Australia season 11 has seen brand new couple form

Which MAFS Australia couples are still together from 2024?

Married at First Sight

Timothy and Andrea have been photographed together

Are Timothy and Andrea dating? Everything we know about the MAFS Australia pair

Married at First Sight

Jade and Ridge are one of the pairings on MAFS Australia

Are MAFS Australia's Ridge and Jade still together?

Married at First Sight

It was an emotional episode of Sort yYour Life Out this week

Sort Your Life Out viewers left in tears after emotional series finale

Ellie and Jono confirm their relationship to the group during the reunion dinner party

Inside MAFS Australia's Jonathan and Ellie's relationship as they confirm romance at reunion

Married at First Sight

MAFS Australia's Jack and Timothy argued over his controversial statement

MAFS Australia's Jack reveals truth behind controversial 'whale' comment

Married at First Sight

Ridge has denied claims he has cheated on Jade with his ex-girlfriends

MAFS Australia's Ridge hit with claims he cheated on Jade with ex-girlfriends

Married at First Sight

MAFS Australia's Eden exposes Sara for meeting up with ex-boyfriend behind Tim's back

What is Eden's secret? MAFS Australia bride exposes Sara for meeting up with ex-boyfriend behind Tim's back

Married at First Sight

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Live Playlists on Global Player

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

The Married At First Sight reunion is going to be a big one!

Everything we know about the MAFS Australia 2024 reunion so far

Married at First Sight

The MAFS Australia reunion date has been revealed

When is the MAFS Australia reunion on TV? Air date revealed as trailer drops

Married at First Sight

Passenger has just finished its first series

Will there be a Passenger series 2? Everything we know about a second season

Did Married At First Sight's Sara and Tim last the experiment?

Are MAFS Australia's Sara and Tim still together?

Where are Lauren and Jonathan now after Married At First Sight Australia?

Are MAFS Australia's Lauren and Jonathan still together?

Married at First Sight

Trending on Heart

Where are MAFS couple Jack and Tori now and are they still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Jack and Tori still together?

Married at First Sight

After a magical wedding on Married At First Sight, are Jayden and Eden still together today?

Are MAFS Australia's Eden and Jayden still together?

Lauren has hit out at fellow MAFS Australia star Jack

MAFS Australia's Lauren makes bombshell claim Jack was in contact with ex-girlfriend during filming

Married at First Sight

MAFS Australia couple Stephen and Michael had a massive argument on the latest episode

MAFS Australia's Stephen breaks silence after cheating scandal exposed by Michael

Married at First Sight

Passenger ending explained after six episodes of the black comedy

Passenger ending explained- everything that happened in Chadder Vale

Passenger is a new drama coming to ITV

Passenger cast revealed and where you know them from

Ellie and Ben are no longer together after meeting on MAFS Australia.

MAFS Australia’s Ellie claims Ben was ‘seeing’ new girlfriend while filming

Married at First Sight

The MAFS Australia final vows are set to be dramatic!

Everything we know about MAFS Australia's final vows so far

Married at First Sight

MAFS Australia's Tori came for Cass during the dinner party

MAFS Australia's Tori apologises for her 'feral little outburst' against Cassandra

Married at First Sight

Paul O'Grady's husband Andre has spoken about the presenter's heartbreaking final moments

Paul O’Grady’s widower says their beloved dog ‘nuzzled his face’ as he battled to save him

Tributes have poured in for Gogglebox star George Gilbey

Tributes pour in for Gogglebox star George Gilbey following his shock death aged 40

Here's who will be taking the plunge on this year's Married At First Sight Australia

MAFS Australia 2024 cast: Meet the brides and grooms of season 11

Who found love after leaving MAFS?

MAFS Australia 2024 cast members who found love after leaving show

Married at First Sight

Sort Your Life Out saw Stacey confront the husband

Stacey Solomon slams lazy husband as Sort Your Life Out viewers brand his actions 'selfish'
Supermarkets have revealed their Easter opening hours for 2024

Tesco, Sainsbury's, Asda and Aldi Easter opening times: A full list of supermarkets and opening times

News

Kylie Minogue has carved out a superb career

Kylie Minogue from height, age and net worth revealed