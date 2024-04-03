When does Race Across The World start?

Race Across The World is heading back to TV on the 10th of April. Picture: Studio Lambert/Pete Dadds/Matt Burlem

By Hope Wilson

The start date for Race Across The World has been revealed.

Race Across The World is back for another series of travel and triumph as we watch 10 contestants venture from Japan to Lombok in a bid to win £20,000.

The show is returning on the 10th of April for a fourth season which will test the friendships of the five pairs while they embark on an extraordinary 15,000km journey across Asia.

Viewers will see Alfie and Owen, Sharon and Brydie, Eugenie and Isabel, Stephen and Viv, and Betty and James race to their final destination with the hopes of bagging the cash prize.

When does Race Across The World begin? Here are all the details.

Race Across The World is returning for a fourth series. Picture: BBC/Studio Lambert/Pete Dadds

When does Race Across The World start?

Race Across The World will start on the 10th of April at 9pm on BBC One.

Narrated by actor John Hannah, this is the fourth time the civilian show will return to our screens, after Celebrity Race Across The World aired last year.

Sharon and Brydie are taking part in Race Across The World. Picture: BBC//Studio Lambert/Pete Dadds

Previous winners of Race Across The World include Elaine and Tony, Emon and Jamiul, and Tricia and Cathie, who all successfully scooped up the giant jackpot.

Upon announcing this new season, the BBC said: "From northernmost Japan, they will cross six seas and eight borders, skirting the path of the volcanic ring of fire – the most geologically unstable region on the planet to reach the finish line in Lombok, an idyllic Indonesian island paradise."