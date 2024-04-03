Sort Your Life Out viewers left in tears after emotional series finale

It was an emotional episode of Sort yYour Life Out this week. Picture: BBC

By Hope Wilson

It was the final episode of Sort Your Life Out last night and fans were feeling teary.

Sort Your Life Out viewers were left in tears after last night's episode saw a family come together to clear out their home of 60-years.

This season has seen its fair share of emotional episodes, as well as more controversial ones involving some interesting families. But this series finale was the most moving story yet, as Stacey Solomon and her team introduced us to married couple Shirley and Martin.

The pair revealed they had struggled to become parents and eventually adopted their daughters Sarah and Katherine. The children have now grown up and moved out, however Shirley and Martin mentioned that they are keen to foster in the future.

Whilst in the home, Stacey uncovered 189 out of date food items, 124 towels and 306 soft toys amongst hundreds of other belongings.

Stacey and her team transformed Shirley and Martin's house. Picture: BBC

Explaining why they thought they had so many items, Shirley and Martin explained that they found it challenging throwing out belongings that held precious memories for their family.

The couple then opened up about the difficulties they experienced when trying to adopt, revealing that the process took eight years.

The mother-of-two bravely stated: "I don't know to this day how we got through that time."

However the pair are keen to welcome more children into their home and are determined to clear out their house in order to make this happen.

Shirley then said: "If we can just give back that little bit more to some children that are so desperate, it would just mean the world to us."

Shirley and Martin opened up about their family history on Sort Your Life Out. Picture: BBC

The episode ended with the group clearing out the house, leaving it spotless.

Shirley and Martin's daughter Katherine then praised the team for helping her parents, saying: "They've given us life that we potentially would never have had and you've managed to make their home beautiful for them and we couldn't have done that. So thank you."

Stacey then added: "You are honestly just the most incredible family. And you deserve every happy memory."

The family were delighted with how the house turned out. Picture: BBC

Fans took to X, formally known as Twitter, to express that they were left in tears following the moving episode.

One user wrote: "Is anyone else crying or is it just me?"

Another added: "I wasn't expecting tears whilst watching #sortyourlifeout I can understand those girls happy for those memories/cards/achievements to go, but as a mum, I'm so sentimental and totally get why their mum kept it all! Love this programme."

With a third stating: "Is it just me or is someone chopping a lot of onions on tonight's episode #sortyourlifeout."