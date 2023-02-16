Stacey Solomon leaves Sort Your Life Out guest in tears with beautiful gesture

16 February 2023, 11:40

Stacey Solomon leaves Sort Your Life Out guest in tears with beautiful gesture
Stacey Solomon leaves Sort Your Life Out guest in tears with beautiful gesture. Picture: BBC
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Stacey Solomon helped mum-of-three Aimee say goodbye to a baby chair which held great significance.

Stacey Solomon appeared in yet another episode of Sort Your Life Out on Wednesday evening, where she and her team of experts helped the Daniels Family clear out their cluttered home.

During the show, Stacey got to know husband and wife Stuart and Aimee as well as their three children – Darcie, Rex and Mollie – and formed a close bond with the family.

She offered support to NHS nurse Aimee who especially struggled to say goodbye to one special item in particular; a baby chair.

Throughout the episode, viewers learn that Aimee and Stuart's daughter Mollie has Down Syndrome and that when she was only 10-weeks-old had to undergo open-heart surgery.

Aimee is left in tears as Stacey Solomon reveals the teddy bear made out of the baby chair's material
Aimee is left in tears as Stacey Solomon reveals the teddy bear made out of the baby chair's material. Picture: BBC

When Mollie started to get better, the couple bought a pink baby chair which they have kept for years, despite their daughter having grown out of it.

During an emotional scene, Aimee explains: "Her heart just didn't want to work anymore. It was life or death, if she didn't have the surgery she wasn't going to make it. There was also a chance that even with the surgery she wasn't going to make it."

The mother described it as "one of the worst experiences ever".

Aimee's husband Stuart reflected on the time, saying: "Aimee never came home, she was there [the hospital] for six weeks. She never did anything else apart from be Mollie's nurse and Mollie's mum. She's just amazing."

Stacey Solomon helps Aimee decide to let go of the baby chair
Stacey Solomon helps Aimee decide to let go of the baby chair. Picture: BBC
Aimee breaks down in tears as she tells Stacey Solomon why the chair is so important to her
Aimee breaks down in tears as she tells Stacey Solomon why the chair is so important to her. Picture: BBC

The chair therefore held a special place in Aimee's heart, although she did admit it was probably best to recycle it now that her children have all grown out of it.

Offering some advice, Stacey told Aimee: "My advice, you don't have to take it, she has grown out of it, so maybe now is the time to say goodbye."

The baby chair was purchased when Aimee and Stuart's daughter Mollie was in hospital
The baby chair was purchased when Aimee and Stuart's daughter Mollie was in hospital. Picture: BBC

Aimee then decided, after some deliberation, to let go of the chair and put it into the recycling pile.

Stacey comforted the emotional mum, telling her: "You've done such an amazing job, this [the chair] hasn't done that job for you."

Later in the show Stacey revealed that while she was proud of Aimee for letting the chair go, she wanted to do something special for the mum so she could hold on to an element of it.

The Daniels Family have three children; Darcie, Rex and Mollie
The Daniels Family have three children; Darcie, Rex and Mollie. Picture: BBC
Stacey Solomon used the material from the baby chair to make a special teddy bear
Stacey Solomon used the material from the baby chair to make a special teddy bear. Picture: BBC

At the end of the show, when Aimee and Stuart look around their clutter-free and reorganised home, the mum spots the material from the chair on a teddy bear sat on her dressing table.

Aimee was left in tears by the beautiful gesture, and Stacey looked very emotional as well.

Read more:

Featured Celebrities

See more Featured Celebrities

Stacey Solomon

Olly Murs

Holly Willoughby

Peter Andre

Kate Wright

Simon Thomas

Trending on Heart

Brides are wearing white bejewelled Crocs down the aisle.

Brides split opinion after wearing white Crocs on their wedding day

Weddings

Love Island's Laura Anderson is expecting her first baby

How old is Laura Anderson and who was her partner on Love Island?

Love Island's Laura Anderson is pregnant

Love Island's Laura Anderson and Hollyoaks' Gary Lucy expecting first baby together

Fans of the show weren't happy with Barney's modern makeover.

Barney the Dinosaur fans ‘traumatised’ by ‘nightmare’ new makeover

TV & Movies

Safety warning issued to households over heaters claiming to cut energy prices [Stock Images]

Safety warning issued to households over heaters claiming to cut energy prices

Lifestyle

New mum Stacey says daughter Rose is 'in love' with her little sister.

Stacey Solomon posts sweet photo of sisters Belle and Rose 'in love'

Stacey shared a Valentine's post revealing baby Minnie for the first time.

Stacey Dooley shares adorable first look at baby daughter Minnie

A woman was outraged after no one gave her son a seat

Outraged mum hits out at train passengers for not offering her young son a seat

Lifestyle

McDonald's is trialling new Savers Meals in the UK.

McDonald’s launches new 'Saver Meals' to help families on a budget

Food & Drink

Shoppers could be disappointed with their chocolate haul this Easter.

Cadbury makes massive change to Easter eggs this year

Food & Drink

Keivonn Woodard plays Sam in The Last of Us, and is deaf like his character

The Last of Us cast and crew learnt sign language for Sam actor Keivonn Woodard

TV & Movies

Jeremy Clarkson has confirmed Clarkson's Farm is getting a third series.

Clarkson's Farm season three confirmed by Jeremy Clarkson

TV & Movies

The Radfords have experienced multiple power blackouts at home.

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford faces multiple power blackouts as energy prices soar

S Club 7 tickets revealed

S Club 7 tickets 2023: Watch the reunion tour in Birmingham, Manchester and Glasgow

S Club 7 reunion tickets will be on sale soon

S Club 7 reunion tour: How old are all seven members now?