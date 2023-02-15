Stacey Solomon posts sweet photo of sisters Belle and Rose 'in love'

New mum Stacey says daughter Rose is 'in love' with her little sister. Picture: Instagram/@staceysolomon

Stacey Solomon told fans their first meeting was so special she could watch it "forever and ever".

Stacey Solomon has shared a heartwarming new photo on social media of daughter Belle snuggled up to her big sister Rose.

The former Loose Women star, 33, revealed to fans that her one-year-old toddler had fallen head over heels for her tiny sibling following her arrival last week.

The mum-of-five posted a series of snaps featuring her newborn baby enjoying family time with the rest of her kids and confessed she wanted to capture all their special moments together.

In an emotional Valentine's Day message, she told fans: "Rose is so in love with her little sister."

"Rose is so in love with her little sister". Picture: Instagram/staceysolomon

She continued: "I'm trying to make a montage of when they first met because I could watch it over and over forever and ever.

"As soon as I finish putting it together I'll show you."

The sweet picture features the two girls cheek-to-cheek in matching heart pyjamas cuddling on a cream blanket.

But it wasn't just toddler Rose who was mesmerised by the latest addition to the Solomon-Swash household.

The TV personality also posted a photo of her eldest son Zachary smiling as his new baby sister dozed on his chest.

Next to the black and white snap, she wrote: "Goodnight everyone. So emotional tonight.

"Happy emotional. But honestly a slice of toast could set me off atm. Hope you're all ok.

"Lots of love from me, Belle and Zachary keeping me company on tonight's night feed."

Stacey's eldest son Zach also shared snuggles with his sister. Picture: Instagram/@staceysolomon

The former X Factor star welcomed her fifth child into the world last Saturday night with a home birth, in which husband Joe Swash and her other four children were present.

Following the announcement of baby Belle's arrival, Stacey revealed she was flooded with messages about her newborn's thick locks.

She joked with fans: "Thank you for all your lovely messages. Loads of you are making me laugh like, 'Where did all that hair come from?'

"We don’t know! I literally pulled her out and was like, 'Joe, she’s got hair!', she’s nearly got more hair than Rose! And it’s really dark."

Stacey gushed over newborn baby Belle. Picture: Instagram/@staceysolomon

Describing her "beautiful birth", she added: "She’s just amazing. I feel really good, thank you so much for asking, loads of you have asked how I feel and if I’m ok.

"I’m just trying to soak it all in because, Rose being so little, this was her a year ago."

Stacey and her partner Joe share three children together – son Rex, three, daughter Rose, one, and now Belle, who is just days old.

The Sort Your Life Out host is also mum to Leighton, 10, and Zachary, 15, from previous relationships, while Joe has a 15-year-old son called Harry with his ex.

