Stacey Solomon reveals adorable meaning behind Disney-themed baby name Belle

14 February 2023, 06:49 | Updated: 14 February 2023, 07:08

Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Stacey Solomon baby name: The meaning behind Stacey's daughter's adorable name has been revealed...

Stacey Solomon has finally revealed her daughter’s name after giving birth earlier this month.

The Loose Women star welcomed her second child with Joe Swash on 7th February, announcing the news on Instagram over the weekend.

Sharing what the couple has decided to call their little one, Stacey said: "Belle, our little Belle. Our beautiful delicate baby girl. Who will forever remind us of the bluebells that are about to bloom as you bring the spring with you into the world.

"And a little special connection to your Rose. To the moon and back Belle. Forever and always".

Friends and family were quick to comment, with Zara McDermott saying: "My favourite name for a little girl, it's so stunning and suits her perfectly".

“🥀 Magical 🥀 Beautiful Belle xxxx,” Mrs Hinch said, while another wrote: “Omg I *LOVE* the name belle! It was one of ours! Suits her sooo much ❤️❤️❤️”.

The name Belle means 'beautiful' in French, and is also the heroine of the French fairy-tale Beauty and the Beast.

Stacey and Joe already share two children together - one-year-old Rose, and Rex, three, while she also has two children from previous relationships, Zachary, 14, and Leighton, ten.

Joe is also dad to 15 year old son Harry from a previous girlfriend.

Stacey Solomon has given birth to her daughter
Stacey Solomon has given birth to her daughter. Picture: Instagram

This comes after the mum-of-five announced the exciting baby news with an adorable string of photos over the weekend.

Alongside the snaps, Stacey wrote: "🤍 She’s Here 🤍🥲😭 Our beautiful, daughter born at home with all of your brothers and sister ready to snuggle you forever and ever.

"You literally flew into our world 😂… And none of us can quite believe your thick dark head of hair that we just can’t get over. We can’t believe your here 🥹."

"Welcome to the world beautiful girl, thank you for the last few months in my tummy, we can’t wait to love you forever and ever we are so grateful we get to be your family 🥹."

Read more:

Featured Celebrities

See more Featured Celebrities

Stacey Solomon

Olly Murs

Holly Willoughby

Peter Andre

Kate Wright

Simon Thomas

Trending on Heart

How many children does Stacey Solomon have?

How many children does Stacey Solomon have and how old are they?

Would you get fed up if your neighbour kept parking like this?

'My neighbours park so close to my front door I struggle to get out of the house'

Lifestyle

What has Stacey Solomon named her baby daughter?

What did Stacey Solomon name her baby and what does it mean?

Stacey Solomon shares sweet moment between Rex and newborn

Stacey Solomon shares sweet moment between Rex and newborn

Stacey Solomon has shared new photos

Stacey Solomon shares adorable update on home birth of daughter

ITV reveals Romance Retreat villa

The Romance Retreat: 'Middle aged' Love Island's release date, how to apply and host

TV & Movies

Harry Potter deleted scene shows sweet moment between Harry and Dudley

Harry Potter deleted scene shows sweet moment between Harry and Dudley

TV & Movies

Love Island 2023 Casa Amor

Love Island 2023: When is Casa Amor?

TV & Movies

Molly-Mae has opened up about her daughter's name

Love Island's Molly-Mae Hague addresses ‘nasty’ backlash over daughter Bambi's name

Stacey Solomon and husband Joe Swash selfies

Stacey Solomon and husband Joe Swash: A complete relationship timeline

B&Q is shutting stores across the UK

B&Q closing stores across UK as full list of locations revealed

News

Stacey Solomon is due to give birth any day

Has Stacey Solomon given birth? Everything we know about her pregnancy

Molly-Mae on Love Island and now

Love Island Molly-Mae Hague: When was she on it and how old was she?

Louis Healy starred in Emmerdale

Inside Emmerdale star Louis Healy's life after the soap including famous mum Denise

The Radford family teens were trusted with the food shopping

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford leaves kids in charge of weekly shop with £300 budget

TV & Movies