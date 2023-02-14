Stacey Solomon reveals adorable meaning behind Disney-themed baby name Belle

By Naomi Bartram

Stacey Solomon baby name: The meaning behind Stacey's daughter's adorable name has been revealed...

Stacey Solomon has finally revealed her daughter’s name after giving birth earlier this month.

The Loose Women star welcomed her second child with Joe Swash on 7th February, announcing the news on Instagram over the weekend.

Sharing what the couple has decided to call their little one, Stacey said: "Belle, our little Belle. Our beautiful delicate baby girl. Who will forever remind us of the bluebells that are about to bloom as you bring the spring with you into the world.

"And a little special connection to your Rose. To the moon and back Belle. Forever and always".

Friends and family were quick to comment, with Zara McDermott saying: "My favourite name for a little girl, it's so stunning and suits her perfectly".

“🥀 Magical 🥀 Beautiful Belle xxxx,” Mrs Hinch said, while another wrote: “Omg I *LOVE* the name belle! It was one of ours! Suits her sooo much ❤️❤️❤️”.

The name Belle means 'beautiful' in French, and is also the heroine of the French fairy-tale Beauty and the Beast.

Stacey and Joe already share two children together - one-year-old Rose, and Rex, three, while she also has two children from previous relationships, Zachary, 14, and Leighton, ten.

Joe is also dad to 15 year old son Harry from a previous girlfriend.

Stacey Solomon has given birth to her daughter. Picture: Instagram

This comes after the mum-of-five announced the exciting baby news with an adorable string of photos over the weekend.

Alongside the snaps, Stacey wrote: "🤍 She’s Here 🤍🥲😭 Our beautiful, daughter born at home with all of your brothers and sister ready to snuggle you forever and ever.

"You literally flew into our world 😂… And none of us can quite believe your thick dark head of hair that we just can’t get over. We can’t believe your here 🥹."

"Welcome to the world beautiful girl, thank you for the last few months in my tummy, we can’t wait to love you forever and ever we are so grateful we get to be your family 🥹."

Read more: