Stacey Solomon shares adorable update on home birth of daughter

Stacey Solomon has shared new photos. Picture: Instagram

By Naomi Bartram

Stacey Solomon gives birth: The Loose Women star has welcomed her third baby with husband Joe Swash.

Stacey Solomon has shared new updates on the arrival of her daughter after giving birth at Pickle Cottage.

The Loose Women star announced she had welcomed her daughter with husband Joe Swash on Saturday, and has now opened up about her home birth.

Taking to Instagram Stories, she said: "Thank you for all your lovely messages. Loads of you are making me laugh like, 'Where did all that hair come from?'

"We don’t know! I literally pulled her out and was like, 'Joe, she’s got hair!', she’s nearly got more hair than Rose! And it’s really dark."

Stacey Solomon has shared an update on her newborn daughter. Picture: Instagram

Stacey went on to say how 'lucky' she felt after the 'beautiful birth', before adding: "She’s just amazing. I feel really good, thank you so much for asking, loads of you have asked how I feel and if I’m ok.

"I’m just trying to soak it all in because, Rose being so little, this was her a year ago."

This comes after the mum-of-five announced the exciting baby news with an adorable string of photos over the weekend.

Alongside the snaps, Stacey wrote: "🤍 She’s Here 🤍🥲😭 Our beautiful, daughter born at home with all of your brothers and sister ready to snuggle you forever and ever.

"You literally flew into our world 😂… And none of us can quite believe your thick dark head of hair that we just can’t get over. We can’t believe your here 🥹."

Stacey Solomon has shared new photos of her baby. Picture: Instagram

"Welcome to the world beautiful girl, thank you for the last few months in my tummy, we can’t wait to love you forever and ever we are so grateful we get to be your family 🥹"

Friends and followers have been quick to comment, with Holly Willoughby writing: "Awww congratulations darlin… beautiful photos… enjoy this precious time ❤️".

"Awwwwwwwwww x so so thrilled for you all ❤️❤️❤️," said Davina McCall, while Jessie J added: "The joy I feel for all of you is overwhelming 🫂🥹."

Stacey and Joe share son Rex, three, and one-year-old daughter Rose, while Stacey is mum to Leighton, 10, and Zachary, 14, from previous relationships and Joe shares son 15-year-old Harry with his ex.

Meanwhile, Stacey told Lorraine last month that she could go into labour "any minute".

During an appearance on the show, she said: "It could be any day now. Any minute! You could be delivering it Lorraine!"

The Sort Your Life Out host first revealed she was pregnant with her fifth child back in December but told fans her latest baby was coming a lot sooner than expected.

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash have welcomed their third child together. Picture: Instagram

"Coming soon… much sooner than we thought,” she said at the time.

"When we found out we still wanted to have that first few months you usually would to adjust and get excited and enjoy it to ourselves, but that didn’t leave us with very long left."

She added: "So this time next month we will be getting ready to say hello to a whole new pickle."

Read more: