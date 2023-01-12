Stacey Solomon says she could give birth 'any minute' as she opens up about pregnancy

12 January 2023, 12:51

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Stacey Solomon and husband Joe Swash are expecting their third child together in a matter in weeks.

Stacey Solomon, 33, said she could give birth "any minute" as she appeared on Lorraine on Thursday morning.

Joe Swash's wife announced she was pregnant at the end of 2022, revealing that she was eight months pregnant to her fans.

Now, the Loose Woman star is nearing the end of her pregnancy and is due to give birth very soon.

Appearing on Lorraine, host Lorraine Kelly wished Stacey good luck with the new baby before adding: "It could be any day now".

Stacey Solomon appears on Lorraine where she talks about expecting her fifth child
Stacey Solomon appears on Lorraine where she talks about expecting her fifth child. Picture: ITV

Stacey, in reply, laughed as she told Lorraine: "Any minute! You could be delivering it Lorraine!"

Talking about finding out she was pregnant, Stacey went on to tell Lorraine: "We're just so grateful, it was a surprise! We're so grateful we get the chance to do it again.

"We love being parents and we can't believe how lucky we've been."

Stacey Solomon smiles with Joe Swash as she announces pregnancy
Stacey Solomon smiles with Joe Swash as she announces pregnancy. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

The pair announced their baby news last month, with Stacey writing on Instagram to her fans: "Coming soon… much sooner than we thought.

"When we found out we still wanted to have that first few months you usually would to adjust and get excited and enjoy it to ourselves, but that didn’t leave us with very long left."

She added: "So this time next month we will be getting ready to say hello to a whole new pickle."

Stacey Solomon cradles her growing baby bump
Stacey Solomon cradles her growing baby bump. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

Stacey Solomon currently has four children; Leighton and Zachary, from previous relationships, and Rex and Rose with her husband Joe Swash.

Joe also has a son, Harry, from a previous relationship.

