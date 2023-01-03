Stacey Solomon says she 'didn't know' she was pregnant for eight months

Loose Women star Stacey Solomon is expecting her fifth child in a matter of weeks after only announcing the news a few days ago.

Stacey Solomon has confused fans this weekend after she confessed to having no idea she was pregnant.

The expectant mum announced she is pregnant with her fifth child last week, her third with husband Joe Swash.

On Sunday night, 33-year-old Stacey took part in a Q&A with her Instagram followers to answer some questions about her surprise baby news.

During one part, the Loose Women star joked that she and Joe had only discovered they were expecting when she was eight months pregnant.

Stacey Solomon has opened up about her due date. Picture: Instagram

After one confused fan went on to ask how they didn’t notice a bump, Stacey said they wanted to keep the news to themselves for a while.

She said: "I must be saying it wrong. I mean, we didn't just find out three days ago when I looked down and was like 'oh, that's not my usual evening bloat. What's going on?' But when we did find out it was past the point people would usually tell people."

Elsewhere in the chat, Stacey - who shares Rex, three, and Rose, one, with Joe and is mum to Zach, 14, and Leighton, 10, from previous relationships - discussed what baby names she is considering.

The star admitted: "We've got no names. Like literally, nothing. We've had so many kids we've ran out of names.

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash are expecting their third baby together. Picture: Instagram

Shouting to Joe in the background she revealed he likes 'really old' names like Betty or Arthur, while Stacey likes floral or Hebrew names.

This comes after Stacey and Joe announced their baby would be arriving in the next few weeks.

Sharing a sweet photo of her growing bump, Stacey said: “👼🏻Coming soon… 🥹 Much sooner than we thought 😂

“When we found out we still wanted to have that first few months you usually would to adjust and get excited and enjoy it to ourselves, but that didn’t leave us with very long left 😂 So this time next month we will be getting ready to say hello to a whole new pickle 🥹😭

“So grateful 🖤 While we had some time off we thought we better take some memories before it’s too late 📸.”

