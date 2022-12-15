Stacey Solomon defended by fans after sharing photos of Rex in the snow

Loose Women star Stacey Solomon enjoyed a snow day with her two youngest children on Monday.

Stacey Solomon has been enjoying a fun-filled week after snow blanketed Pickle Cottage.

The mum-of-four made the most of the cold temperatures as she got out husband Joe Swash’s old sled.

Joined by son Rex, three, and one-year-old daughter Rose, the Swash family wrapped up warm as they played in the garden of her £1.2million home.

But 33-year-old Stacey was faced with criticism over son Rex’s outfit, with some saying he could have been wearing a hat.

Stacey Solomon shared photos of her kids in the snow. Picture: Instagram

Luckily, the Loose Women star’s fans were on hand to defend her, with one writing: "How can you say that about a cute little boy with lovely long blond hair? Nasty trolls go and crawl back in your hole, where you came from.”

Someone else said: "Sometimes kids don't like wearing hats. Way to go at shaming a mum when she's just trying to share some nice family photos."

A third added: "It's hard keeping a hat on a kid that doesn't want to wear one! It is a post of lovely fun pictures of a family enjoying the snow and that is your comment."

This comes after Stacey dusted off Joe's old childhood sled, which he has had since he was a little boy.

After finishing up working from home on Monday, Stacey got out in the snow with her family, telling her followers: "The First Snow At Pickle Cottage and Rose’s first ever snow.

"We woke up to what seemed like Narnia outside the window and the kids have never been so excited."

"Our roads hadn’t gotten round to being gritted so all school and work was snowed off! So we made the most of a very very rare snow day and spent all day in Joes childhood sleigh that he has had since he was 10, making snow angels and having snowball fights.

"It was such a special day that none of us knew was coming. Happy Monday everyone. Hope you’re ok, and not too snowed in. Lots and lots of love from all of us."

She’s also recently opened up about how she likes to spend Christmas in Pickle Cottage.

"We look forward to the same thing every single year – just stopping,” she told the Mirror.

“We know that on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day we’ll be home with our kids, and for us that’s the most exciting thing."

Opening up about Christmas morning, Stacey added: "We have breakfast in our pyjamas and then we get dressed, because I like everyone to wear something nice on Christmas Day – much to their dismay.

"Although Christmas morning starts at about 4am, it’s Joe who’s the first one up, running downstairs to find his stocking."

