Stacey Solomon reveals magical Christmas makeover at Pickle Cottage

The Loose Women star swapped her spooky Halloween decor for a sensational winter scene.

Stacey Solomon has finally ditched her Halloween skeletons to reveal the most magical Christmas makeover at Pickle Cottage.

The Loose Women star, 33, posted a montage on social media of her festive decorating day with one-year-old daughter Rose, which saw the two of them dressed in matching cosy coats and bobble hats.

The mum-of-four, who is known for her impressive crafty creations, showed off the sensational display complete with glittering trees, Gonks, a wooden sleigh and even a furry polar bear.

Her baby girl could be seen grinning from ear-to-ear as she enjoyed some quality time with her mum and sausage dog outside in the cold.

Stacey enjoyed the festivities with daughter Rose. Picture: Instagram/staceysolomon

Captioning the sweet video, she wrote: "Christmas At Pickle Cottage is finally here. Me & Rose are frozen but we’ve had the best day out here!

"I hope this makes you smile as much as it did Rose. I can not wait till the weekend to get our annual geeky family photo. It’s dark by the time everyone gets back from school."

Explaining how she created the glittering winter scene, she told her followers: "@emlouflowers re spray painted the tree that she built for Halloween, the lanterns are the ones we kept from our wedding, we added some Christmas trees from the farm, a bit of glitter, snow spray and baubles and then brought all of our decorations out again from last year.

"The polar bear is new and I’ll be bringing him & the Gonks in every night. Happy Thursday Everyone."

One-year-old Rose petted Pickle Cottage's resident polar bear. Picture: Instagram/staceysolomon

Stacey's Instagram followers were quick to comment on the sensational display, with many celebrity pals praising her creative talents.

Best friend and fellow cleaning enthusiast Mrs Hinch wrote: "Oh my. So magical stace and so so special xxx."

"Awww she did such a nice job!!! This is amazing!!," added mum-of-one Ashley James.

While Jake Quickenden joked: "I mean this is amazing, I don’t even have time to check i have matching socks on… so props to you mate."

The Loose Women star is known for her creative skills. Picture: Instagram/staceysolomon

Stacey, who is married to Joe Swash, has been turning up the Christmas spirit at Pickle Cottage for weeks now, sharing decorating hacks and tips with her Instagram followers.

Not only did the former X Factor star craft giant baubles from blow-up balls and use paper bags to fashion snowflake decorations, she now plans on making the rest of the bells and whistles herself.

She explained: "I want to try and make all my decorations out of things I already have and things I can find in the garden (or someone else's garden) because I love making stuff so so much and I've collected so much over the years."

Fans were so impressed with the magical winter wonderland. Picture: Instagram/staceysolomon

The former I'm A Celeb star also revealed she put her Christmas tree up six weeks early – and there's not just one in the Solomon/Swash household.

Stacey built her "dream tree" from pampas leaves found in the grounds of the Essex cottage, plus she decorated a Disney-themed tree for her four children, Leighton, Zachary, Rex and Rose.

