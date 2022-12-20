Stacey Solomon reveals Zachary is her favourite child and says every parent has one

20 December 2022, 11:36 | Updated: 20 December 2022, 15:47

Stacey Solomon left fans divided after revealing her "favourite child". Picture: Getty/Instagram

Stacey Solomon shocked viewers with her confession and told other parents: "Don't pretend you don't!"

Stacey Solomon divided opinion this week after she jokingly revealed she has a "favourite" child.

The mother-of-four, 33, left fans open-mouthed after admitting her eldest son Zachary came top of the score chart in the Solomon-Swash household.

The Loose Women star made the confession during a DIY bauble-making session at Pickle Cottage for her brand new show, Crafty Christmas.

As she carefully cut out a picture of Zach, 14, while creating family decorations for the tree, she said: "Ah Zach, my favourite child."

Stacey followed up the cheeky quip by adding: "Just kidding - but he is. I'm just joking again - everyone's got one, don't pretend you don't."

The craft queen gave birth to son Zachary when she was just 17 and previously said he "changed my whole life".

But the doting mum's comment didn't go down too well with some of the viewers, who took to social media to share their disbelief.

"I'd hate to think my parents had a favourite," fumed one person.

Another added: "No love all the same."

While some viewers took offence to her light-hearted comments, others saw the funny side of the joke, with one social media user writing: "I have no favourite, I don't like any of them."

Stacey previously opened up about living in a blended family as she and husband Joe Swash navigate life with both sets of kids.

Admitting it has been a "rocky road", she said: "That has never been easy. We have always had to work really hard to make sure everyone feels secure."

As well as teenage son Zach, whose dad is her ex-childhood boyfriend Dean Cox, Stacey also has a son called Leighton, 10, who she shares with ex-fiancé Aaron Burnham.

The former X Factor contestant then went on to date I'm A Celeb favourite Joe and had two more kids.

The couple welcomed their first child Rex together in 2019, followed by baby Rose in 2021.

The loved-up duo solidified their family earlier this year with a dream wedding at their family home in Essex on 25th July.

Stacey made sure all their offspring were an integral part of the special day, including Joe's teenage son Harry Swash.

All four boys – Harry, Zach, Leighton, and Rex – acted as the former EastEnders actor's best men.

Sharing a photo of the lads suited and booted for the big moment on Instagram, she wrote: "Surrounded by the most incredible men we could have ever wished for.

"I can’t even describe the feeling we get seeing how kind, mature, happy and caring you all are. Your speeches were everything.

"We love you all so much, more than you’ll ever know. To the moon and back forever boys."

