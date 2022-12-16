Stacey Solomon shares £2.50 Christmas cracker hack using loo rolls

Stacey Solomon has revealed how to make Christmas crackers from scratch. Picture: BBC

How to make Christmas crackers at home: Stacey Solomon reveals how to do it using empty loo roll tubes.

Stacey Solomon wowed fans this week as her Crafty Christmas show debuted on BBC.

And as well as teaching viewers how to make their own decorations and wrapping paper, she also revealed how you can create Christmas crackers from scratch.

She even got her family involved, including husband Joe Swash and her children, Zachary, 14, Leighton, 10, Rex, three, and one-year-old Rose.

Opening up about her homemade crackers, Stacey said: "We love making homemade crackers. When you buy crackers, one, they’re really expensive, and two, they always come with the worst prizes don’t they?

Stacey Solomon and her son Leighton revealed how to make crackers. Picture: BBC

“Plus, using recyclable paper and ribbon made this a more environmentally friendly option."

Leighton added: "It feels like you’ve actually worked hard on it, not just going out to the shop and buying a Christmas cracker. It’s better handmade and it sounds cooler."

All you need to make the crackers is some empty toilet rolls, crafts you might find around the house and some cracker strips which can be bought from Amazon for just £2.50.

Check out the full instructions below:

How Stacey Solomon makes Christmas crackers:

Equipment

Paper

Three empty toilet rolls

Cracker snapper strips

Sticky tape

Silver bells

White and black ribbon

Metallic pens

Ruler

Scissors

Double sided tape

Optional filling ideas

Joke

Chocolate

Perfume samples

Hair accessories

Toy cars

Stacey Solomon's Christmas crackers are a hit with viewers. Picture: BBC

Instructions

Cut out a 20cm x 42cm rectangle of wrapping paper

Flip the paper over so the reverse side is on show with the 42cm side facing you. Place a line of double sided sticky tape down each of the 42cm edges

Grab three toilet rolls, and prepare to line them up along the edge closest to you. Stick one in the middle and the other two next to it with a little gap between

Place snapper jokes and goodies in the middle toilet roll

Roll the toilet rolls so they’re wrapped in the paper

Twist toilet rolls where the gaps are and secure with ribbon or string, adding bells if you wish

Write the name of the recipient on the cracker using your metallic pen

