Stacey Solomon shares £2.50 Christmas cracker hack using loo rolls

16 December 2022, 14:43

Stacey Solomon has revealed how to make Christmas crackers from scratch
Stacey Solomon has revealed how to make Christmas crackers from scratch. Picture: BBC

How to make Christmas crackers at home: Stacey Solomon reveals how to do it using empty loo roll tubes.

Stacey Solomon wowed fans this week as her Crafty Christmas show debuted on BBC.

And as well as teaching viewers how to make their own decorations and wrapping paper, she also revealed how you can create Christmas crackers from scratch.

She even got her family involved, including husband Joe Swash and her children, Zachary, 14, Leighton, 10, Rex, three, and one-year-old Rose.

Opening up about her homemade crackers, Stacey said: "We love making homemade crackers. When you buy crackers, one, they’re really expensive, and two, they always come with the worst prizes don’t they?

Stacey Solomon and her son Leighton revealed how to make crackers
Stacey Solomon and her son Leighton revealed how to make crackers. Picture: BBC

“Plus, using recyclable paper and ribbon made this a more environmentally friendly option."

Leighton added: "It feels like you’ve actually worked hard on it, not just going out to the shop and buying a Christmas cracker. It’s better handmade and it sounds cooler."

All you need to make the crackers is some empty toilet rolls, crafts you might find around the house and some cracker strips which can be bought from Amazon for just £2.50.

Check out the full instructions below:

How Stacey Solomon makes Christmas crackers:

Equipment

  • Paper
  • Three empty toilet rolls
  • Cracker snapper strips
  • Sticky tape
  • Silver bells
  • White and black ribbon
  • Metallic pens
  • Ruler
  • Scissors
  • Double sided tape

Optional filling ideas

  • Joke
  • Chocolate
  • Perfume samples
  • Hair accessories
  • Toy cars
Stacey Solomon's Christmas crackers are a hit with viewers
Stacey Solomon's Christmas crackers are a hit with viewers. Picture: BBC

Instructions

  • Cut out a 20cm x 42cm rectangle of wrapping paper
  • Flip the paper over so the reverse side is on show with the 42cm side facing you. Place a line of double sided sticky tape down each of the 42cm edges
  • Grab three toilet rolls, and prepare to line them up along the edge closest to you. Stick one in the middle and the other two next to it with a little gap between
  • Place snapper jokes and goodies in the middle toilet roll
  • Roll the toilet rolls so they’re wrapped in the paper
  • Twist toilet rolls where the gaps are and secure with ribbon or string, adding bells if you wish
  • Write the name of the recipient on the cracker using your metallic pen

Read more

Featured Celebrities

See more Featured Celebrities

Stacey Solomon

Olly Murs

Holly Willoughby

Peter Andre

Kate Wright

Simon Thomas

Trending on Heart

Here's whats on your TV screens this Boxing Day 2022

Boxing Day TV guide 2022: All the TV shows and films airing after Christmas

TV & Movies

Martin Lewis has revealed where to buy your Christmas dinner

Martin Lewis reveals cheapest supermarket to buy Christmas dinner

Christmas

Fatboy could be returning to EastEnders

EastEnders fans spot clue Fatboy is coming back from the dead

TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby has shown off her ski chalet

Inside Holly Willoughby's family ski holiday in £1k a night luxury chalet

A dog has reunited with its family after seven years

Dog reunited with owners seven years after running away

Lifestyle

Marvin and Rochelle Humes have shown off their beautiful garden

Rochelle Humes shows off huge garden covered in snow at £3.3million home

Stacey Solomon shared sweet photos of Rex and Rose in the snow

Stacey Solomon defended by fans after sharing photos of Rex in the snow

Here's when the supermarkets are open this Christmas period

Supermarket Christmas and New Year opening hours 2022: Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, Aldi and Lidl

Lifestyle

Hotels in the EU will soon be banned from giving out free miniature toiletries

Hotels could soon be banned from giving away mini toiletries

Travel

A woman has asked for advice on her Christmas Day dilemma

‘My sister in law charged me £40 to have Christmas dinner at hers – there wasn’t even dessert!’

Christmas

Smoking is now banned for future generations in New Zealand

New Zealand bans cigarettes for future generations

News

Mark Wright has shown off his incredible mansion in the snow

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan show off £3.5m mansion covered in snow

Love Island Australia have cancelled Casa Amor this year

Love Island Australia 2022 reveal they've cancelled Casa Amor this year

TV & Movies

Here's how to get rid of window condensation

Cleaning expert swears by washing up liquid hack to stop condensation

Lifestyle

A man has shared a text he received

Woman charges friend £2 for petrol after giving him a lift home

Lifestyle