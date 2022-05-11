Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash's wedding details revealed: Venue, dress and celebrity guests

When is Stacey Solomon's wedding and who is invited? Here's everything you need to know about the big day...

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash got engaged almost two years ago after they first started dating back in 2016.

Joe proposed on Christmas Eve while the whole family was walking through the woods.

The pair - who share kids Rex, two, and Rose - are finally tying the knot and have been sharing details along the way.

So, when is Stacey’s wedding and who will be there? Here’s what we know…

What date is Stacey Solomon’s wedding?

Stacey, 32, and Joe, 40, are getting married on July 25, with Joe accidentally revealing the news on Loose Women.

Stacey Solomon is getting married in July. Picture: Instagram

Eamonn Holmes asked him: "Can you say when it's happening your wedding?"

To which Joe replied: "Stacey are we allowed to say? I never know."

Before he added: "The date is the last Sunday in July."

Where is Stacey Solomon’s wedding venue?

The couple decided to change their wedding venue after moving into their £1.2million Essex home, Pickle Cottage.

They had to apply for a licence, but Joe and Stacey will now be getting married in their garden surrounded by their nearest and dearest.

Stacey has also said her guests will be eating underneath a thatched roof barn area in the garden which will be followed by karaoke.

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash are getting married in Pickle Cottage. Picture: Instagram

Stacey asked her followers recently if she should walk down the whole pergola to meet fiancé Joe.

Opening up about her plans for the ceremony, Stacey told her followers: "This morning I had to meet with the caterers, florists and everyone in between because I almost forgot we are getting married in three months' time. We are on the last part now, the aisle.

"And my sister just put a load of candles in my kitchen jars at the bottom where we are going to stand and I'm crying".

Who is invited to Stacey Solomon’s wedding?

Stacey and Joe's children will play a huge role in their wedding day.

Their son Rex is set to be a page boy, along with Stacey’s boys Zachary, 14, and Leighton, 10, and Joe’s son Harry, 13.

Stacey said: "We’ve got four boys and they will all just be our page boys. We didn’t want to make one the best man or give one a special role. But I would like them all to walk me down the aisle with my dad.

Mrs Hinch and Stacey Solomon are best friends. Picture: Instagram

The family dogs, Peanut and Teddy, will also be taking part in the big day and will be wearing suits and ties.

As for their guest list, Stacey’s Loose Women pals will be joining her including Ruth Langsford, Linda Robson and Nadia Sawalha.

Sophie Hinchliffe aka Mrs Hinch will also be there, as well as Stacey’s sister Jemma.

It’s thought Joe Swash’s celeb pals will also be in attendance, including Leigh Francis and his Dancing on Ice partner Alex Murphy.

What dress is Stacey Solomon wearing?

Stacey went wedding dress shopping last week, and shared the moment with her Instagram followers.

In an Instagram post, the star wrote: "Today I Choose My Wedding Dress.

"And I never want to forget this feeling… I’ve been putting it off I think because the more I got excited about it the more silly I felt for some reason…

"I started feeling really conscious about not being, well I don’t know.

"I decided to try my dresses on, at home with just me not making a “thing” of it. But it turns out it felt like the hugest “thing” ever.”

She added: "My sister dropped the kids back from school and popped up and we both ended up emotional messes. I loved every single second of today, trying them on, imagining seeing Joe for the first time, feeling the veil on my shoulders & seeing the glitter sparkle as I moved around."