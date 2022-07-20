Stacey Solomon turns pool into 'village lido' for neighbours

20 July 2022, 13:02

Stacey Solomon opened up her pool to her neighbours after schools were closed during the heatwave.

Stacey Solomon kindly turned her swimming pool into a 'village lido' for her neighbours during the heatwave earlier this week.

The Loose Women presenter, 32, took to Instagram to share a snap of her enjoying a cold drink while the local children played in the pool.

"All the boys schools for cancelled this morning because of the heat," she captioned the post. "So we welcomed all the kids to pickle cottage pool. It's been a crazzzzyyy day in what has turned into the village lido. I hope you're all ok in this heat."

Stacey turned her pool into the 'village lido'
Stacey turned her pool into the 'village lido'. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

Temperatures in the UK exceeded 40C for the first time ever yesterday, and many schools across the country were closed due to the extreme heat.

Stacey and her family have been making the most of the pool in the hot weather
Stacey and her family have been making the most of the pool in the hot weather. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon
She regularly shares pics of her kids enjoying the pool
She regularly shares pics of her kids enjoying the pool. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

Stacey, who is mum to Zachary, 14, Leighton, 10, Rex, three, and Rose, nine months, has been taking advantage of her pool in her Essex home Pickle Cottage in recent weeks.

She previously posted a photo of her son Rex on the slide next to his younger sister Rose, telling her followers: "Feel so so lucky & grateful to have the pool. Especially in this weather".

Featured Celebrities

See more Featured Celebrities

Stacey Solomon

Olly Murs

Holly Willoughby

Peter Andre

Kate Wright

Simon Thomas

Trending on Heart

Charlie Simpson has issued a warning to other parents around the dangers of secondary drowning

Busted's Charlie Simpson rushes son to hospital as he suffers secondary drowning
Netflix is trialling charging people to share passwords

Netflix has a new way of charging people who share their account

Netflix

A player has just become the UK's biggest every lottery winner (stock images)

Player becomes UK's biggest ever lottery winner with £195 million jackpot

Lifestyle

Shane Richie has said he was bankrupt before EastEnders

EastEnders' Shane Richie says he was bankrupt and selling his house before landing role

TV & Movies

Two Islanders will be dumped from Love Island

Love Island fans think they know who will be dumped in shock twist tonight

TV & Movies

Police said that the incident had upset a lot of officers

Police smash window to rescue dog left in car during heatwave

Lifestyle

The Love Island final is in a few weeks

When does Love Island 2022 finish?

TV & Movies

People with red hair will be able to claim free cinema tickets

Cinema chain offering redheads free tickets to escape hottest day ever

Lifestyle

Should you have a cold shower in the heatwave? Here's what the experts say...

Is it better to have a hot or cold shower during the heatwave?

Lifestyle

Dermot O'Leary swore at Alison Hammond on This Morning

This Morning's Dermot O'Leary accidentally swears at Alison Hammond live on air

This Morning

Roberta Kerr plays Wendy Crozier in Coronation Street

Who plays Wendy Crozier in Coronation Street?

TV & Movies

Denise Van Outen went on holiday with her new boyfriend

Gogglebox's Denise Van Outen gives glimpse inside first holiday with new boyfriend
Anto Sharp plays James in EastEnders

Inside EastEnders' actor Anto Sharp's life away from new role as James McIntyre

TV & Movies

Does closing your windows really help keep your house cool?

How to keep your home cool during the heatwave

Weather

Ben Affleck and J-Lo got married

How much are Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck worth?