Stacey Solomon turns pool into 'village lido' for neighbours

Stacey Solomon opened up her pool to her neighbours after schools were closed during the heatwave.

Stacey Solomon kindly turned her swimming pool into a 'village lido' for her neighbours during the heatwave earlier this week.

The Loose Women presenter, 32, took to Instagram to share a snap of her enjoying a cold drink while the local children played in the pool.

"All the boys schools for cancelled this morning because of the heat," she captioned the post. "So we welcomed all the kids to pickle cottage pool. It's been a crazzzzyyy day in what has turned into the village lido. I hope you're all ok in this heat."

Stacey turned her pool into the 'village lido'. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

Temperatures in the UK exceeded 40C for the first time ever yesterday, and many schools across the country were closed due to the extreme heat.

Stacey and her family have been making the most of the pool in the hot weather. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

She regularly shares pics of her kids enjoying the pool. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

Stacey, who is mum to Zachary, 14, Leighton, 10, Rex, three, and Rose, nine months, has been taking advantage of her pool in her Essex home Pickle Cottage in recent weeks.

She previously posted a photo of her son Rex on the slide next to his younger sister Rose, telling her followers: "Feel so so lucky & grateful to have the pool. Especially in this weather".