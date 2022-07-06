Stacey Solomon gives Joe Swash a 'responsibility list' as she jets off on hen do
6 July 2022, 08:01 | Updated: 6 July 2022, 08:58
Stacey Solomon is set to marry Joe Swash in a dream ceremony at their Essex home later this month.
Stacey Solomon has revealed that she gave her husband-to-be a list of responsibilities o carry out while she's away on her hen do.
The Loose Women presenter, 32, told her Instagram followers that she'd be heading off in just a few hours, adding that she had presenteed Joe Swash with a 'responsibility list' to follow for the next four days.
"I wrote the schedule, you're going to be fine - as long as you do everything on the list," she told a grumpy-looking Joe in a video posted to her Instagram stories.
"That's the scary thing. I'm not worried about the kids, I'm worried about the list you've left me! You didn't get no list when I went to Ibiza," he responded.
Stacey then joked: "Because I am the list."
Joe and Stacey are set to get married later this month at their £1.2million Essex home, which they have called Pickle Cottage.
Stacey has been busy getting the house ready for the big day, and she recently unveiled her incredible flower-adorned wedding door.
Posting a photo of the door to Instagram, Stacey wrote: "This will forever be my favourite door of all time… I can not believe it’s already July. And we are getting married at the end of the month 😭 Happy July Everyone. Love you all 🖤 I can’t believe it’s actually happening".