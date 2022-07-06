Stacey Solomon gives Joe Swash a 'responsibility list' as she jets off on hen do

6 July 2022, 08:01 | Updated: 6 July 2022, 08:58

Stacey Solomon is set to marry Joe Swash in a dream ceremony at their Essex home later this month.

Stacey Solomon has revealed that she gave her husband-to-be a list of responsibilities o carry out while she's away on her hen do.

Listen now on Global Player: Love Island: The Morning After Podcast

The Loose Women presenter, 32, told her Instagram followers that she'd be heading off in just a few hours, adding that she had presenteed Joe Swash with a 'responsibility list' to follow for the next four days.

"I wrote the schedule, you're going to be fine - as long as you do everything on the list," she told a grumpy-looking Joe in a video posted to her Instagram stories.

Stacey posted a video of a grumpy-looking Joe to her Instagram
Stacey posted a video of a grumpy-looking Joe to her Instagram. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

"That's the scary thing. I'm not worried about the kids, I'm worried about the list you've left me! You didn't get no list when I went to Ibiza," he responded.

Stacey then joked: "Because I am the list."

Joe and Stacey are set to get married later this month at their £1.2million Essex home, which they have called Pickle Cottage.

Stacey has been busy getting the house ready for the big day, and she recently unveiled her incredible flower-adorned wedding door.

Posting a photo of the door to Instagram, Stacey wrote: "This will forever be my favourite door of all time… I can not believe it’s already July. And we are getting married at the end of the month 😭 Happy July Everyone. Love you all 🖤 I can’t believe it’s actually happening".

Featured Celebrities

See more Featured Celebrities

Stacey Solomon

Olly Murs

Holly Willoughby

Peter Andre

Kate Wright

Simon Thomas

Trending on Heart

Michelle Heaton has opened up about her battle with alcoholism

Michelle Heaton says her kids 'went through things they shouldn't have' amid alcoholism battle
How to get a free drink from Greene King

Hundreds of pubs are giving away free drinks during the women’s Euro

Lifestyle

Lurpak prices have shot up as the cost of living crisis continues

Lurpak security tagged in supermarket as prices rise to an astonishing £9.35

Lifestyle

A rare 50p coin recently sold for over £200

People urged to check for rare 50p coin that sells for hundreds on eBay

Lifestyle

Sixteen-year-old Korben wore a red dress to his prom

Schoolboy goes viral after attending prom in sequined tuxedo ballgown

Lifestyle

How to get Holly Willoughby's dress today

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her floral maxi dress from Love Shack Fancy
Rylan Clark reportedly has a new boyfriend

Who is Rylan Clark's 'new boyfriend' Declan Doyle? Meet the Geordie Shore star
The emotional final scenes of Stranger Things 4 left viewers in tears

This heartbreaking Stranger Things moment that was completely improvised

Netflix

Pete has opened up about his son Junior's music career

Peter Andre praises son Junior's work ethic as he embarks on music career
Merlin has shared an update on his bowel cancer battle

First Dates barman Merlin issues bowel cancer update as he has more surgery
You can now get a hangover tablet

New £1 hangover pill is now available to buy in the UK

News

Holly Willoughby is wearing a dress from Oasis

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her lemon skater dress from Oasis
Ravi Gulati is played by Aaron Thiara in EastEnders

EastEnders introduce new villain Ravi Gulati to rival Phil Mitchell

TV & Movies

Omar Lye-Fook plays Avery Baker in EastEnders

Inside new EastEnders star Omar Lye-Fook's life away from Avery Baker character

TV & Movies

Camilla arrived in Coronation Street

Coronation Street fans shocked as Emmerdale star makes debut

TV & Movies