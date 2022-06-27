Stacey Solomon jokes about photos of Joe Swash ‘talking to a girl’ on stag do

Joe Swash enjoyed a stag do in Ibiza this weekend with his friends and family.

Stacey Solomon has joked about her fiancé Joe Swash on his stag do.

Joe is currently enjoying the sun in Ibiza with his best friends ahead of his wedding next month.

The EastEnders star was recently pictured partying at celebrity hotspot Ocean Beach Club with the likes of Dean Gaffney, Rob Beckett and ex- TOWIE star Ricky Rayment, as well as Stacey’s dad David.

Opening up about her fiancé’s holiday, Stacey made reference to something she’d read in the papers.

Stacey Solomon has opened up about Joe's stag do. Picture: Instagram

Joe Swash is enjoying his stag do. Picture: Instagram

She told her Instagram followers: "So many of you messaging me really sweet messages saying 'I hope you're okay, don't worry about the papers.

"Well, I've got to admit. Probably the best headline I've ever seen, 'Joe Swash caught talking to another girl.'

"I'd be more upset if it said 'Joe Swash caught ignoring everyone who talked to him'."

She then went on to share a collage of screenshots, as she added the caption: "Hope you're having the best time, with your best friends going out until silly o clock in the morning and sleeping until the afternoon...

"You deserve it. The best dad ever who rarely gets the chance to ever do this because we are raising a family. Go for your life bubs. I love you. Can't wait to marry you."

It comes after Stacey pleaded Joe ‘not to do anything silly' ahead of his boys' trip.

Taking to Instagram, she said: “I know he's not silly but I worry about random people around him. You know when you think '’please don't do anything silly.'’

“My dad's a liability. All of you are like ‘oh don't worry your dad will look after him'’. He's the biggest liability of them all. I'm so nervous!”

The couple got engaged during the pandemic back in 2020 and are due to tie the knot at Pickle Cottage in front of their nearest and dearest in July.