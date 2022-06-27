Stacey Solomon jokes about photos of Joe Swash ‘talking to a girl’ on stag do

27 June 2022, 07:20 | Updated: 27 June 2022, 09:17

Joe Swash enjoyed a stag do in Ibiza this weekend with his friends and family.

Stacey Solomon has joked about her fiancé Joe Swash on his stag do.

Joe is currently enjoying the sun in Ibiza with his best friends ahead of his wedding next month.

The EastEnders star was recently pictured partying at celebrity hotspot Ocean Beach Club with the likes of Dean Gaffney, Rob Beckett and ex- TOWIE star Ricky Rayment, as well as Stacey’s dad David.

Opening up about her fiancé’s holiday, Stacey made reference to something she’d read in the papers.

Stacey Solomon has opened up about Joe's stag do
Stacey Solomon has opened up about Joe's stag do. Picture: Instagram
Joe Swash is enjoying his stag do
Joe Swash is enjoying his stag do. Picture: Instagram

She told her Instagram followers: "So many of you messaging me really sweet messages saying 'I hope you're okay, don't worry about the papers.

"Well, I've got to admit. Probably the best headline I've ever seen, 'Joe Swash caught talking to another girl.'

"I'd be more upset if it said 'Joe Swash caught ignoring everyone who talked to him'."

She then went on to share a collage of screenshots, as she added the caption: "Hope you're having the best time, with your best friends going out until silly o clock in the morning and sleeping until the afternoon...

"You deserve it. The best dad ever who rarely gets the chance to ever do this because we are raising a family. Go for your life bubs. I love you. Can't wait to marry you."

It comes after Stacey pleaded Joe ‘not to do anything silly' ahead of his boys' trip.

Taking to Instagram, she said: “I know he's not silly but I worry about random people around him. You know when you think '’please don't do anything silly.'’

“My dad's a liability. All of you are like ‘oh don't worry your dad will look after him'’. He's the biggest liability of them all. I'm so nervous!”

The couple got engaged during the pandemic back in 2020 and are due to tie the knot at Pickle Cottage in front of their nearest and dearest in July.

Featured Celebrities

See more Featured Celebrities

Stacey Solomon

Olly Murs

Holly Willoughby

Peter Andre

Kate Wright

Simon Thomas

Trending on Heart

What is going on here? We're baffled!

Whose legs are whose? Optical illusion of couple hugging leaves people baffled

Lifestyle

The live-action remake of Hercules will be directed by Guy Ritchie

First details about Disney's Hercules live-action remake released

Lifestyle

Antigoni Buxton joined the Love Island line up

Who is Love Island star Antigoni Buxton? Age, parents and famous ex revealed

TV & Movies

Here's how old the Love Island contestants are

Love Island 2022 cast ages: How old are the contestants?

TV & Movies

Here's when Casa Amor could start

When is Casa Amor on Love Island season 8?

TV & Movies

Charlie from Love Island is friends with reality stars

Who is Charlie Radnedge from Love Island? Age, school and job revealed

TV & Movies

Corrie fans have been left stunned by the real age gap between the pair

Corrie fans shocked after discovering age gap between Audrey and Gail actors

TV & Movies

A man has refused to pay for his daughter's wedding

'My daughter refuses to invite my wife to her wedding - so I’ve stopped paying for it'

Lifestyle

Stacey Solomon has shared a genius way she keeps Rose entertained

Stacey Solomon shares easy way she keeps baby Rose entertained for hours
Do you still have paper £20 notes in your wallet?

Warning issued to anyone with paper £20 and £50 notes

Phillip Schofield reportedly earns more than Holly Willoughby

Phillip Schofield revealed as This Morning’s highest earner

This Morning

Maddy Hill has quit EastEnders a year after returning

EastEnders star Maddy Hill hints Nancy Carter could return

TV & Movies

Bradley Walsh was in hysterics over one question on The Chase

The Chase’s Bradley Walsh collapses in hysterics over ‘best question ever’

TV & Movies

Alison Hammond has opened up about working with Holly and Phil

Alison Hammond says she loves working with ‘incredible’ Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield
Can you spot the fish?

You could be a world record holder if you spot the fish under 15 seconds

Lifestyle