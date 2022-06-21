Stacey Solomon in tears as she shows off personalised wedding invites

21 June 2022, 10:59

Stacey has shared a video of her stunning personalised wedding invites ahead of her wedding to Joe Swash.

Stacey Solomon was in tears as she gave her followers a glimpse of her personalised wedding invitations in a video shared to Instagram.

The invites came complete with a beautiful painting of her Essex home, which she has named Pickle Cottage.

She captioned the video: "Sitting here doing something so special and I’m crying.

Stacey's wedding is thought to be taking place next month
Stacey's wedding is thought to be taking place next month. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

"We’ve emailed all our friends and families save the dates but we still wanted to send some special invites for them to have forever so I'm writing them now and my whole heart is fluttering."

The Loose Women presenter, 32, is set to marry her fiance Joe Swash at a dream ceremony at Pickle Cottage this summer.

Speaking about her excitement to tie the knot, Stacey added: “My hairy arms are so fuzzy right now. Honestly my tummy is doing somersaults. I can’t wait. I can’t believe its so close”.

Stacey showed off her stunning wedding invites on Instagram
Stacey showed off her stunning wedding invites on Instagram. Picture: Stacey Solomon/Instagram

We don't know the exact date that Stacey's wedding is set to take place, but she revealed on May 26 that it was in eight weeks time - meaning it likely on July 21.

At the time, she shared a video of the 'wild' woods at her house, writing: "8 weeks to go… the wild woods.

"I can’t wait to walk through here with the boys & Rose and meet Joe in my wedding dress".

