Stacey Solomon jokes Joe Swash is 'trying to get her pregnant' again

Just a few months after Stacey Solomon gave birth to baby Rose, she's joked Joe Swash is 'trying to get her pregnant'.

The Loose Women star gave birth to their daughter Rose in October, and is also mum to Zachary, 14, Leighton, 10 and Rex, three.

But earlier in the week, Stacey joked she could be expanding her brood as she watched Joe do some of the household chores.

Taking to Instagram, the 32-year-old posted a video of Joe hanging up their children's laundry along with the song 'I Just Want To Make Love To You by Etta James'.

Stacey Solomon joked Joe Swash is trying to get her pregnant. Picture: Instagram

"Someone spent the evening... Trying to get me pregnant again," Stacey joked alongside the video, adding: "Shops shut I'm afraid but I thoroughly enjoyed the commitment."

Meanwhile, the couple have been busy renovating Pickle Cottage over the past few months.

And Stacey showed off her brand new swimming pool over the weekend after it was recently completed.

She shared a sweet video of daughter Rose enjoying some time in the water with her brothers.

Stacey Solomon renovated a swimming pool at Pickle Cottage. Picture: Instagram

"The first swims," the caption reads. "While it's pouring with rain here I've finally managed to keep them out of the pool long enough to make a montage from Friday. It's Rex's excited voice for me.

"They practically haven't left this vicinity in 48hours. Teddy LOVES to swim & hates his life jacket, Peanut is not interested in the water in the slightest but he does love wearing his jacket and watching on."

She added: "Happy Sunday Everyone. Just wanted to say thank you for your lovely messages. You’re honestly the nicest people. To the moon and back always."

Mrs Hinch was quick to respond, writing: “This montage is just so beautiful stace 🥹❤️ I’m just gonna pretend your pool is my pool next time im round if that’s ok 😂absolutely priceless beautiful memories xx”

Another follower said: “My heart 😍🥰 roses little float canopy though 🥹 adore you all xxx”.

A third added: “Pool party at Stacey’s 🙌😂 look at their little faces 🥺 you deserve it all 💓💓”.