Stacey Solomon throws amazing dinosaur party for son Rex's birthday

By Naomi Bartram

Stacey Solomon has given fans a look inside the incredible party she threw youngest son Rex.

It was a big day in Pickle Cottage yesterday, as Stacey Solomon’s youngest son Rex celebrated his third birthday.

And Stacey, 32, - who shares Rex with fiancé Joe Swash - went all out for the big day, as she threw an epic dinosaur themed party.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the Loose Women star gave her followers a glimpse at what she had been doing over the weekend, which included setting up a teepee in her back garden.

She also hung bunting from trees that said ‘Three Rex’, as well as putting dinosaur toys around the garden.

Stacey Solomon's son Rex had an amaxing dinosaur themed birthday. Picture: Instagram

The mum-of-four - who also shares baby Rose with Joe and Zachary, 14, and Leighton, 10, from previous relationships - enlisted help from the whole family with the party.

In one video Leighton and Zachary can be seen running round the garden dressed in dinosaur costumes.

Even little Rose got involved, playing in the ball pit in the garden, before Rex went inside to make some cookies.

Wishing her son a big happy birthday, Stacey wrote on Instagram: “Oh we love you so much our happy, kind, wonderful, Dino loving pickle.

“3 years has gone too fast 😭 We hope you enjoyed your special day… to the moon and back darling boy. We’ve spent the last few hours just running around the garden dressed like this 😂.

The whole family enjoyed Rex's birthday. Picture: Instagram

“Rex has asked if the dinos can come to his next birthday tomorrow too so looks like we will be wearing these everyday for the next few weeks 😂

“For anyone wondering - In order from left to right Joe, Me, Leighton. Zachy the photographer and Rose with grangrad 🖤 Thank you for all of your lovely messages! He’s had the best most simple day & now fast asleep and we aren’t far behind him 😂.”.

Stacey’s good friend Mrs Hinch was quick to comment, writing: “Amazing 🥹 Rexs little face Stace 😍🦖 Happy 3rd birthday beautiful boy. I just know you would have had the bestest day ever. Lots of love from from me, Jamie, your bestie Ronnie and Lennie.”

Another follower said: “Aw Rex! Hope he had a ROARsome time! Your small details are so thoughtful! Making the best memories! Happy Birthday! @staceysolomon 🦕 🦖”.

While a third added: “Love this 😂😂 happy dino birthday gorgeous Rex ❤️”.

It’s no secret that Rex loves dinosaurs, as Stacey previously transformed his bathroom with a Jurassic Park theme.

Alongside the snaps, the Loose Women star wrote: “Dino Bathroom 🦖 Done ✔️ Rex you melt my whole heart.

“All that’s left to do is print these pictures and stick them on the wall to remember that face forever and ever! I’ve loved making Dino 🦕 bathroom so so much.

“Sticking dino feet to the wall and making toilet roll holders out of T-Rex’s was the BEST 😂 To the moon and back pickle. Can’t for all of the bath time fun before you grow up and start soap dodging like your big brothers 😂”.

She added: “Now please stay obsessed with dinos for at least ten years 😂🙏🏼.”