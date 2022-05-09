Stacey Solomon fans think she's secretly married Joe Swash after BAFTAs appearance

Fans of Stacey Solomon think she's already got married to fiancé Joe Swash.

Stacey Solomon joined a long list of celebrities on the red carpet for the BAFTA Television Awards on Sunday night.

The Loose Women star was nominated in the Best Features category for her BBC show Sort Your Life Out.

But Stacey’s, 32, bridal inspired outfit got fans talking, with many guessing she had already got married.

After sharing a string of photos with her fiancé Joe Swash on Instagram, one follower commented: "I thought you’d got married then!! Have a great time xx".

Stacey Solomon wore a bridal inspired gown at the BAFTAs. Picture: Instagram

"For a moment I thought you’d got married!!,” said another, while a third added: “Seriously thought you’d gone and got married!! Have the best time, soak it all up xx."

The mum-of-four - who shares Rex, two, and baby Rose with Joe, as well as Leighton and Zachary from previous relationships - is due to get married in July at Pickle Cottage.

And she spoke to Heart Breakfast’s very own Ashley Roberts at the BAFTAs about the big day.

She said: “I cant wait to be with you all and all our family and friends, it's been a weird year.”

This comes after Stacey admitted she was nervous to walk the red carpet.

Stacey Solomon shared her worries before the BAFTAs. Picture: Instagram

"I honestly don't remember the last time I wore heels & dressed up & went out,” she said.

"I'm so nervous. I'm so goofy & gangly the idea of walking down a carpet makes me shudder. But I've never felt so proud to be going somewhere & be up for an award.

"In the 13 years that I've been doing this - that has never happened. Hope you have a lovely Sunday everyone. Pray for me that I don't fall over."

She later told fans: “Here we go. Off to the Baftas with my best friend. Couldn’t do any of it without you. Never felt so nervous & proud… No matter what I’m so grateful to even have been nominated. Never ever ever did I think I’d be saying that.

“Thank you all for your constant kindness and support . To the moon and back. Happy Sunday everyone. Lots of love from your Bafta nominated neat freak.”