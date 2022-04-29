Stacey Solomon left emotional as she shares sweet video of Rose saying her first word

Stacey Solomon has opened up about baby Rose's first words in an adorable new video.

Stacey Solomon has melted our hearts by sharing a video of baby Rose saying her first word.

The Loose Women star caught the moment her adorable six-month-old began saying ‘mumma’.

In the adorable video, Stacey, 32, can be heard praising her daughter as she says ‘clever girl' and kisses her on the cheek.

Taking to her Instagram, proud mum Stacey wrote: "M U M M A. The best feeling in the world. Rose has said her first word. And it’s Mumma.

Stacey Solomon has shared a video of baby Rose's first word. Picture: Instagram

"My heart is so full. Coming home from work to this was jus [sic] the best. All of the boys said Dadda first no matter how many times I secretly whispered mumma in their ears hoping they would learn it first.

"Happy Thursday everyone. I hope this makes you smile as much as it has me tonight. Well done Rosey Posey, Mumma loves you so much."

Obviously Stacey’s friends and followers were quick to comment, with Vicky Pattison writing: “Go onnnnnn girl 😍”

Mrs Hinch said: “Oh Stace , my heart 🥺 The feeling is everything ❤️ I love you both. I’m so happy for you and your little bubble right there xxx”

Someone else wrote: “Stop it 🥹❤️🫶🏼 cutest video ever she’s so cute xxx”, while a fourth added: “Ohh bless 😍😍😍❤️❤️❤️ so cute and wholesome.”

This comes after Stacey revealed she has been wedding dress shopping this week ahead of her big day to Joe Swash.

Sharing a photo in a white gown, the mum-of-four wrote: "Today I Choose My Wedding Dress.

"And I never want to forget this feeling. I’ve been putting it off I think because the more I got excited about it the more silly I felt for some reason.”

She added: “I loved every single second of today, trying them on, imagining seeing Joe for the first time, feeling the veil on my shoulders & seeing the glitter sparkle as I moved around. 🥺 “

Stacey and Joe postponed their wedding after falling pregnant with six-month-old Rose and are also parents to Rex, two. Stacey is mum to Leighton, nine, and Zachary, 14, from previous relationships.

The pair are due to get married this summer at their home in Essex surrounded by their closest friends and family.