Stacey Solomon left emotional as she shares sweet video of Rose saying her first word

29 April 2022, 10:25

Stacey Solomon has opened up about baby Rose's first words in an adorable new video.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Stacey Solomon has melted our hearts by sharing a video of baby Rose saying her first word.

The Loose Women star caught the moment her adorable six-month-old began saying ‘mumma’.

In the adorable video, Stacey, 32, can be heard praising her daughter as she says ‘clever girl' and kisses her on the cheek.

Taking to her Instagram, proud mum Stacey wrote: "M U M M A. The best feeling in the world. Rose has said her first word. And it’s Mumma.

Stacey Solomon has shared a video of baby Rose's first word
Stacey Solomon has shared a video of baby Rose's first word. Picture: Instagram

"My heart is so full. Coming home from work to this was jus [sic] the best. All of the boys said Dadda first no matter how many times I secretly whispered mumma in their ears hoping they would learn it first.

"Happy Thursday everyone. I hope this makes you smile as much as it has me tonight. Well done Rosey Posey, Mumma loves you so much."

Obviously Stacey’s friends and followers were quick to comment, with Vicky Pattison writing: “Go onnnnnn girl 😍”

Mrs Hinch said: “Oh Stace , my heart 🥺 The feeling is everything ❤️ I love you both. I’m so happy for you and your little bubble right there xxx”

Someone else wrote: “Stop it 🥹❤️🫶🏼 cutest video ever she’s so cute xxx”, while a fourth added: “Ohh bless 😍😍😍❤️❤️❤️ so cute and wholesome.”

This comes after Stacey revealed she has been wedding dress shopping this week ahead of her big day to Joe Swash.

Sharing a photo in a white gown, the mum-of-four wrote: "Today I Choose My Wedding Dress.

"And I never want to forget this feeling. I’ve been putting it off I think because the more I got excited about it the more silly I felt for some reason.”

She added: “I loved every single second of today, trying them on, imagining seeing Joe for the first time, feeling the veil on my shoulders & seeing the glitter sparkle as I moved around. 🥺 “

Stacey and Joe postponed their wedding after falling pregnant with six-month-old Rose and are also parents to Rex, two. Stacey is mum to Leighton, nine, and Zachary, 14, from previous relationships.

The pair are due to get married this summer at their home in Essex surrounded by their closest friends and family.

Featured Celebrities

See more Featured Celebrities

Stacey Solomon

Olly Murs

Holly Willoughby

Peter Andre

Kate Wright

Simon Thomas

Trending on Heart

TK Maxx former employee reveals why you should look out for '2' marking on price tags

TK Maxx former employee reveals why you should look out for '2' marking on price tags

Shopping

Cathy Reay joined Polly for episode 10 of Dirty Mother Pukka

Dirty Mother Pukka: Cathy Reay joins Polly Hazlewood for episode 10
Dog owners should be vigilant when walking their pets as the Brown Tail Moth enters its most active time of year

Dog owners issued urgent warning as toxic caterpillars reappear in the UK

Lifestyle

Some men only wash their sheets after four months

Half of UK single men only wash their bed sheets once every four months

Lifestyle

The woman has asked the internet for advice (stock images)

Woman furious after mother-in-law gets tattoos of her children's names without telling her

Lifestyle

Netflix is increasing its prices

Netflix reveals date of next price increase for all customers

Netflix

Ant McPartlin got a cut on his head while filming Britain's Got Talent

Ant McPartlin suffers bloody head injury while filming BGT

All-inclusive hotels will look totally different this year

Warning as all-inclusive holidays in Spain introduce alcohol limits

News

James Corden will leave The Late Late Show next year, he has announced

James Corden quits as host of The Late Late Show after seven years
Holly Greenstein has gone Instagram official with her new boyfriend

Married At First Sight Australia's Holly Greenstein debuts new boyfriend after shock Andrew Davis drama

TV & Movies

Married At First Sight's Tayah and Adam find out baby's gender in adorable video

Married At First Sight's Tayah and Adam find out baby's gender in adorable video

TV & Movies

The best children's books to read about Eid

5 of the best children's books about Eid to read this year

Lifestyle

Martin Lewis has warned about scams

Martin Lewis furious over ‘lying, scamming thieves’ who use his identity to steal money

TV & Movies

Tom Parker's wife has shared a message about grief

Tom Parker’s wife Kelsey shares heartbreaking message about grief
Holly Willoughby is wearing a dress from Beulah London

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her pink shirt dress from Beulah