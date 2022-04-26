Stacey Solomon left in tears as she chooses wedding dress

26 April 2022, 06:25 | Updated: 26 April 2022, 08:52

By Heart reporter

After going wedding dress shopping with her sister, Stacey Solomon has given a glimpse of her gown.

Stacey Solomon has revealed she's chosen her wedding dress ahead of her big day to Joe Swash.

The bride-to-be took to Instagram with a string of videos of possible gowns hanging in her spare room.

To help her make her choice, Stacey, 32, took half a dozen of her favourites home with her, with a clip giving a glimpse of all of them.

"Good morning from me and some words I never imagined I'd be saying,” the mum-of-four wrote alongside the video.

"I'm picking my wedding dress today!"

Stacey Solomon has shared photos of her potential wedding dresses
Stacey Solomon has shared photos of her potential wedding dresses. Picture: Instagram

She added: "Joe is still away and I've hidden him from my stories, don't worry!"

Teasing her followers with another sneak peek, Stacey went on to share two mirror selfies in another dress - which she claims isn’t the one - looking emotional.

She explained to fans: “I’ve been putting it off I think because the more I got excited about it the more silly I felt for some reason…

“I started feeling really conscious about not being, well I don’t know, a young virgin bride 😂🙈 I know that’s ridiculous because I wouldn’t have done life any other way EVER.

“I’m so grateful for how it turned out and I genuinely believe everything happens for a reason. But I suppose sometimes those old fashioned narratives make you feel that way don’t they?”

The I’m A Celeb continued: “I decided to try my dresses on, at home with just me not making a “thing” of it. But it turns out it felt like the hugest ‘thing’ ever 😭 My sister dropped the kids back from school and popped up and we both ended up emotional messes 😂”

“I loved every single second of today, trying them on, imagining seeing Joe for the first time, feeling the veil on my shoulders & seeing the glitter sparkle as I moved around. 🥺

“None of these are THE dress but I took this picture to remember how excited I felt today. And no matter who, how or what way around you do it, it’s the most special moment ever 🤍🕊”.

The star’s fans and friends were quick to comment, with Vicky Pattison writing: “​​Awww congratulations beautiful girl 😍”.

Candice Brown said: “Pure happiness ❤️,” while another follower wrote: “Oh wow! What a special day! The joy is beaming from your eyes on these pics, @staceysolomon! Exciting times 💞💍”.

Stacey and Joe postponed their wedding after falling pregnant with six-month-old Rose and are also parents to Rex, two. Stacey is mum to Leighton, nine, and Zachary, 14, from previous relationships.

While we don't know the exact date of the nuptials, a few weeks ago she said it's three months away, which means it is in July.

