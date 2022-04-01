Stacey Solomon becomes one of TV’s top earners and is now worth £2.5million

How much is Stacey Solomon worth and how has she made her money? Here's what we know...

After she rose to fame on the X Factor all the way back in 2009, Stacey Solomon has built an incredible career for herself.

And now the Loose Women star is thought to be one of the top earners in TV, pocketing an impressive £2.5million.

According to The Sun, new accounts filed by her company Key Map Entertainments show Stacey has £1.7million in cash in the business, as well as assets she already made through the company.

Stacey Solomon has become one of TV's biggest earners. Picture: Instagram

Stacey also paid herself £575,931 for her work last year.

The mum-of-four shares baby Rose and Rex, two, with fiancé Joe Swash, as well as Zachary, 14, and Leighton, nine, from previous relationships.

She has carved out a career as a TV presenter, starring as a panelist on Loose Women since 2016 and Celebrity Juice in 2019.

Stacey also bagged her own TV show last year called Sort Your Life Out.

Stacey Solomon has become an influencer. Picture: Instagram

The BBC series saw 32-year-old Stacey and her crack team help families transform their homes by decluttering and upcycling.

The star’s Instagram account could also help to top up her bank balance as she now has a whopping five million followers.

According to new research by Cartwright & Butler, it’s estimated that she could pocket £12,268.73 for just one sponsored social media post.

This means that if she did one a week, she could be earning £637,973.96 per year.

Stacey Solomon has reached over 5million followers. Picture: Instagram

Meanwhile, Stacey recently returned to the Loose Women panel after six months maternity leave with her daughter Rose.

She stepped away from her presenting duties last August, before giving birth on her 32nd birthday, October 5.

But now she is back to work in full force as she recently announced she has replaced Tom Allen as the host of Bake Off: The Professionals.

She told her fans: "I just saw that Bake Off posted, so I can finally say that the reason I've been going off and filming every few weeks is because I'm going to be presenting Bake Off the professionals this year."