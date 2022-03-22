Stacey Solomon opens up on being a mum at 17 in sweet video with son Zachary

Stacey Solomon has been celebrating her eldest son Zachary's 14th birthday.

Stacey Solomon has shared a sweet birthday tribute to her son Zachary.

The mum-of-four welcomed Zachary with her ex-boyfriend Dean Cox when she was 17-years-old.

She also shares Rex, two, and baby Rose with fiancé Joe Swash, and Leighton, nine, from a previous relationship.

Praising her eldest boy, Stacey has reflected on what it was like giving birth to him while she was still a teenager.

Stacey Solomon shared a sweet montage of her son Zachary. Picture: Instagram

Taking to Instagram, the 32-year-old shared a sweet montage video of Zachary where he can be seen cuddling up to his siblings.

“Happy Birthday Zachary 🖤 ,” Stacey wrote.

“It definitely wasn’t a coincidence 😭 The truth is you changed my whole life. I could never have comprehended the light and love you would bring.

“At 17 years old the things they said about us, what they didn’t know was that you were my beginning, my reason, my sole purpose to get up and do my absolute best.

“And you’ve been by my side ever since. It would never have turned out this way without you.

“Zachary I’m so proud of the man you are becoming and the kind, caring, amazing person that you are.”

She added: “We did it Zachy. 14 years my darling boy 😭 to the moon and back forever & always 🖤”.

Joe Swash was quick to comment, writing: “Happy birthday son. Thank you for being such a special man. We love you. ♥️”

Nadia Sawalha replied: “He is one special boy . Happy birthday Zak!, while Mrs Hinch added: “I am in tears Stace 😭❤️😭 happy birthday to dear zachy! So precious xxx”

And Davina McCall said: “Oh this is so lovely 🥰 how perfect you have been for each other.”

Stacey went on to share a string of other sweet messages about her son, writing: "The truth is every year on Zachy's birthday I spend most of the day welling up.

Stacey Solomon spent the evening with her son Zachary. Picture: Instagram

"When I got pregnant at 17 I could never have imagined that a real life angel would be born into my life. Pushing me to try my hardest, never give up & always supporting me through everything.

"Zachary it wasn't a coincidence. You are so special and every year with you has been the biggest privilege I could have ever imagined."

Later in the evening, the X Factor star revealed she had spent the evening watching episodes of Friends with her son while eating birthday chocolate.

Sharing a black and white image of the pair's stretched out legs, she wrote: "Everyone is sleeping. Me & Zach are watching old episodes of Friends & eating his birthday chocolate. Thank you for all of your lovely birthday messages.

"We've been reading them all. It made Zachy's night. Love u."