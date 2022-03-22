Stacey Solomon opens up on being a mum at 17 in sweet video with son Zachary

22 March 2022, 11:38 | Updated: 22 March 2022, 12:42

Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

Stacey Solomon has been celebrating her eldest son Zachary's 14th birthday.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Stacey Solomon has shared a sweet birthday tribute to her son Zachary.

The mum-of-four welcomed Zachary with her ex-boyfriend Dean Cox when she was 17-years-old.

Listen now on Global Player: Ukraine’s Hidden Voices with Amanda Holden, hear the untold stories of those caught in the conflict.

She also shares Rex, two, and baby Rose with fiancé Joe Swash, and Leighton, nine, from a previous relationship.

Praising her eldest boy, Stacey has reflected on what it was like giving birth to him while she was still a teenager.

Stacey Solomon shared a sweet montage of her son Zachary
Stacey Solomon shared a sweet montage of her son Zachary. Picture: Instagram

Taking to Instagram, the 32-year-old shared a sweet montage video of Zachary where he can be seen cuddling up to his siblings.

“Happy Birthday Zachary 🖤 ,” Stacey wrote.

“It definitely wasn’t a coincidence 😭 The truth is you changed my whole life. I could never have comprehended the light and love you would bring.

“At 17 years old the things they said about us, what they didn’t know was that you were my beginning, my reason, my sole purpose to get up and do my absolute best.

“And you’ve been by my side ever since. It would never have turned out this way without you.

“Zachary I’m so proud of the man you are becoming and the kind, caring, amazing person that you are.”

She added: “We did it Zachy. 14 years my darling boy 😭 to the moon and back forever & always 🖤”.

Joe Swash was quick to comment, writing: “Happy birthday son. Thank you for being such a special man. We love you. ♥️”

Nadia Sawalha replied: “He is one special boy . Happy birthday Zak!, while Mrs Hinch added: “I am in tears Stace 😭❤️😭 happy birthday to dear zachy! So precious xxx”

And Davina McCall said: “Oh this is so lovely 🥰 how perfect you have been for each other.”

Stacey went on to share a string of other sweet messages about her son, writing: "The truth is every year on Zachy's birthday I spend most of the day welling up.

Stacey Solomon spent the evening with her son Zachary
Stacey Solomon spent the evening with her son Zachary. Picture: Instagram

"When I got pregnant at 17 I could never have imagined that a real life angel would be born into my life. Pushing me to try my hardest, never give up & always supporting me through everything.

"Zachary it wasn't a coincidence. You are so special and every year with you has been the biggest privilege I could have ever imagined."

Later in the evening, the X Factor star revealed she had spent the evening watching episodes of Friends with her son while eating birthday chocolate.

Sharing a black and white image of the pair's stretched out legs, she wrote: "Everyone is sleeping. Me & Zach are watching old episodes of Friends & eating his birthday chocolate. Thank you for all of your lovely birthday messages.

"We've been reading them all. It made Zachy's night. Love u."

Featured Celebrities

See more Featured Celebrities

Stacey Solomon

Olly Murs

Holly Willoughby

Peter Andre

Kate Wright

Simon Thomas

Trending on Heart

Do you see a fish or a mermaid in this optical illusion

Optical illusion leaves people baffled as everyone sees different animals

Lifestyle

Selin and Anthony argued on Married at First Sight Australia

How Married At First Sight Australia's Selin and Anthony were 'living separate lives' during filming

TV & Movies

Things are set to get very warm next month

UK weather: Britain set for heatwave next month with temperatures reaching 28C

News

Anne Hegerty has been forced to pull out of Beat The Chasers

The Chase's Anne Hegerty forced to pull out of entire Beat The Chasers series

TV & Movies

Emma Bunton and Tom Odell will be part of the Concert for Ukraine

Emma Bunton to host Concert for Ukraine, with Tom Odell added to confirmed line-up

Events

Meena is on trial in Emmerdale

Emmerdale fans predict Meena Jutla’s lies will finally be exposed in court by secret witness

TV & Movies

Heart's No Filter series on Global Player

Heart's 'No Filter' series: Watch all episodes now on Global Player
A woman has opened up about refusing to use her grandson's name (stock image)

'I refuse to use my grandson's pretentious name - I call him "the baby" instead'

Lifestyle

Celebrate Mother's Day on Heart

Share your Mother’s Day Message on Heart

Lifestyle

Stacey Solomon has revealed her Spring themed house

Stacey Solomon reveals incredible Spring makeover of Pickle Cottage
Dani Harmer has opened up about being unable to breastfeed her son

Tracy Beaker star Dani Harmer opens up about being unable to breastfeed in candid post
Dom was left upset on Married at First Sight Australia

Married At First Sight Australia controversy over Domenica Calarco’s ‘leaked photo’

TV & Movies

The Dancing on Ice final is not on this week

Why is Dancing on Ice not on tonight and when is the final on ITV?

Dancing On Ice 2022

Have you ever noticed this about the iconic Disney classic?

Disney fans have just noticed a HUGE plot hole in Cinderella

Lifestyle

The best films to watch with your mum this Mother's Day

11 films to watch with your mum this Mother's Day

TV & Movies